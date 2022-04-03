Karma Konnect: Karmic connections to relationship troubles... our expert has answers to your daily problems

I met this person at a bookstore and felt an instant connection as if we had met before and now we are just catching up. But we haven’t, and we are strangers. Is this some kind of karmic connection? It’s not love at first sight, most definitely not, but just some kind of connection!

Say hello to Relationship Karma. The instant connection is a feeling that we get and feelings have installed drivers quite deeply inside our brain. This driver is the Relationship Karma — a karmic bond from different births. So, yes this is a karmic connection. Go ahead and explore this bond, but be aware of the role of hidden guilt and anger in Relationship Karma.

When we say ‘I like the vibe of this person’, is this vibe some kind of karmic link? Is that why we get pulled towards some and are put off by some? Is it possible that the relationships that we make during our lifetime are our past attachments?

We all are energies. Energy can neither be created nor be destroyed. Hence, we are eternal beings. Energy can be transformed from one form to another. Across births, we keep transforming from one form to another. Our energy connects with different energies across births. From our parents to friends to partners to bosses to colleagues to every single connection we make are our past attachments from multiple births. With every attachment of any kind, we create Relationship Karma. Based on the nature of our previous encounters, our subconscious maintains a ledger of anger and guilt within the Relationship Karma. Anger for what we have perceived as wrongs done to us and guilt for what we have perceived as wrongs done by us concerning an attachment. The lighter the ledger is the more smooth is the dance within this Relationship Karma.

I am stuck, all my projects are falling flat. Over the past few years, my financial position hasn’t been good. I come this close to finalising a deal and the other party backs out for some reason. And it doesn’t help that my father isn’t being the supportive kind. He keeps taunting and comparing me to my brother, who’s doing pretty well actually. I tried to move away, but somehow I couldn't.

You are getting entangled in the web of Ego Karma, which is triggered when we judge or feel judged. You are judging yourself and at the same time feeling judged by your father. You are also judging your father. This whole judgement business is created by the double whammy of the anger and guilt ledger of your Relationship Karma with your father and the Ancestral Karma of comparison, especially with siblings. No wonder you are stuck. You are draining your energy and keeping away from finding your satya — the first step to success. Body memory therapy along with Karma Counselling sessions could help you see the light.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 07:00 AM IST