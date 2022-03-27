Karma Konnect: Love, life, relationship and more, our Karma expert has answers to your daily problems

My parents have been looking for a bride for me for a while, but so far no luck. Almost every time, when things are almost reaching the finalisation stage, something happens and everything falls apart. I am feeling dejected now. We have also tried all kinds of havans and shantis. Am I going to be single forever?

Marriage is a by-product of Ancestral Karma, which is our belief system inherited from our ancestors and shaped by society. Marriage came into existence because of the transfer of land ownership to one's own bloodline. Over time, Ancestral Karma created the illusion of this sacred institution that became a necessity to live a fulfiled life. Instead of how to get married, the more pertinent question is why one should get married? Now that you are aware of the effect of Ancestral Karma, find your real motive (satya) behind getting married. Remember marriage is not a must-have to live happily ever after. If you are happy and fulfilled by yourself, you will attract another energy vibrating at the same frequency.

There's this colleague in the office who annoys the hell out of me — it's almost a frenemy situation. The bickering, pulling each other's leg... fighting and then having food together as if nothing happened. Almost feels like there's some kind of karmic connection between us. Is it possible to feel that? Or is it just my heart playing tricks?

Only if this was a trick or an illusion! What you are experiencing is classic Relationship Karma (karmic bond based on the interchangeable anger and guilt, accumulated between two souls across different births). The anger creates annoyance and bickering whereas the guilt gets you both together having food. Remember, Relationship Karma is strenuous and consumes a lot of time and energy. Since you already feel this, the best course of action is to get some Karmic Counselling along with body memory therapy. And now since you are aware of the trigger, you can try controlling your brain from participating in this continuous dance of anger and guilt.

Do you need any kind of qualification or some quality to become a karma counsellor?

Experiential understanding of karma and its effect on our lives is key to becoming a Karma Counsellor. Besides understanding karma and its effect on our lives, one needs to inculcate the tools and techniques of removing these karmas as a daily practice. Before one can counsel, one needs to become an expert practitioner in their own life.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 07:00 AM IST