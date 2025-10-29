Guiding Light: Radha Tattvam

The relation between Sri Krishna and his bhakta is a two-way process. Krishna sends the stream of grace to the bhakta. It is “Dha+Ra”. The bhakta looks up to Sri Krishna and sends her selfless devotion and respects to Krishna. This is “Ra+Dha”. The two-way value flow is complementary. Often realised and taught by the wise, it is the Dhara that starts first, and Radha gets triggered in the bhakta. The essence to note is: without the grace, we can’t begin the journey towards the ONE.

Prema is the word that describes Radha and Krishna’s divine relation. It is the highest form of love. It is beyond the “desire-filled” worldly love. There is “kama”, or desire, as the “vasana” (stimulant) in the case of material love. For the Radha tattvam to permeate our lives, we need to rise above the basal levels of existence. From the muladhara-centred physical desires to the anahata-cantered heart-seeking ego-level desires, the nuancing may be different, but the “kama” is common. One may long for physical pleasures, a big home, a good position, status, recognition, and such. Each has an emptiness associated with it, and the seeker is striving to fill that vacuum. In Radha tattvam, there is no void to be filled and no kama to be achieved. It is an unconditional flow of pure devotion and longing from the bhakta to Krishna.

The basic difference between the other bhakti traditions and Radha tattvam is that, though respectful treatment may appear common at surface level, the devotion is for “benefits from Bhagavan” or for Krishna himself. In Radha tattvam, the only thing sought is to be in the company of Krishna. No material benefit is thought of in seeking Krishna. The bhakta doesn’t ask for anything. The very presence of Krishna is an end in itself. Pure and transcended love is what we can describe with limitation of articulation.

When one practices Radha tattvam, oneself becoming Radha is the elevated state. It is the relation between the divine and the beloved. The Dhara and Radha both become ever present. The divine grace of the Dhara-drenched devotee returns the pure and selfless love of Radha with complete alignment and unconditionality. Bliss is the state that prevails.

About the author

Dr. S. Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of Management and Tradition.