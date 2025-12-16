When Is Paush Amavasya 2025? Here's Everything To Know About Date, Muhurat, Significance & More

Paush Amavasya | Canva

Paush Amavasya is an auspicious day which is observed every year in the Hindu month of Pausha. This day is mostly dedicated to the ancestors who have departed from the world. According to Hindu belief, ancestors descend to the earth to bless their descendants when rituals are performed sincerely. Performing Ancestors worship, including tarpan (water offerings), pind daan (offering rice balls with sesame), and shraddha rituals on this day, is said to bring peace to the souls of forefathers and ensure prosperity and harmony within the family.

About Paush Amavasya

The auspicious day is observed during the waning phase (Krishna Paksha) of the moon in the Paush month. The day also holds astrological significance, as Amavasya is considered powerful for spiritual practices, meditation, and acts of charity. On this day, devotees often donate food, clothes, or money to Brahmins, the poor, and the needy as a way of expressing gratitude and continuing the cycle of giving. Feeding animals, especially cows, dogs, and crows, is also considered auspicious as it symbolises offering food to the ancestors.

Paush Amavasya 2025: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the day will be observed on Friday, December 19, 2025.

Paush, Krishna Amavasya begins - 04:59 AM, December 19

Paush, Krishna Amavasya ends - 07:12 AM, December 20

Paush Amavasya rituals: A homage to ancestors

On this day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath in the holy river before sunrise. Wear neat and clean clothes. Worship lord Sun by offering water to the lord. Pausha Amavasya is not just a ritual but a reminder of the deep-rooted Indian tradition of Pitru Tarpan, in which remembering one’s lineage and paying homage strengthen the bond between the past and the present. Families gather at rivers, lakes, and sacred ghats across India, including Gaya, Varanasi, and Haridwar, to perform the ceremonies.