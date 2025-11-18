When Is Margashirsha Amavasya 2025? Know Correct Date, Significance, Puja Rituals & All About The Sacred Day

Margashirsha Amavasya | Representational Image

Margashirsha Amavasya is one of the most sacred days in Hinduism. The significant new moon day is dedicated to honouring ancestors through rituals like Pitru Tarpan (offering water to forefathers) and acts of charity. The day is considered an ideal occasion for Pitru Puja, Tila Tarpan, and Pind Daan, which are ceremonies conducted to provide comfort to the departed souls and gain their blessings. The day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe. Followers hold that praying on this day calls forth divine blessings, tranquility, and abundance into the home.

Margashirsha Amavasya 2025: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the sacred day will be observed on Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Margashirsha, Krishna Amavasya begins: 09:43 AM, November 19

Margashirsha, Krishna Amavasya ends: 12:16 PM, November 20

Significance

Margashirsha Amavasya, referred to as Agahan Amavasya, is more than merely a date on the calendar; it represents a significant spiritual event. This holy day carries a special significance, particularly in celebrating ancestors via traditions that connect the physical and spiritual worlds. Cleansing in the sacred Ganges and offering kindness to the needy are not just acts but significant strides toward spiritual growth.

Margashirsha Amavasya | X/ @NileshOak

Rituals

On this sacred day, devotees should perform Tarpan. Tarpan is a ritual offering of water mixed with sesame seeds, barley, and kusha grass to the departed souls. It is performed by standing near a river, pond, or other holy body of water while chanting mantras. The word Tarpan is derived from the Sanskrit word Trup, which means to satisfy or to please. The act symbolises quenching the ancestors' thirst and showing them respect. Tarpan is believed to ensure that the souls of forefathers are satisfied and continue to bless their descendants. On this day, devotees should visit the Ganga Ghat and give arghyaa to the sun god. It signifies an acknowledgment of the blessings in life and a modest request for ongoing divine favour.

Worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath in holy rivers. Clean your home with Gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit the Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi temple on this day to seek blessings. But if you can't visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home.

Prepare an asan and put a yellow cloth on it. Place the idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Offer flowers, panchamrit, bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits), and recite Vishnu Sahasranama, Vishnu Stotra, Geeta, and finally perform Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi Aarti.