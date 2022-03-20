Karma Konnect: Solve life problems with the help of karmic energies

It might sound weird, but why is it that I keep going back to my ex or rather we keep going back to each other—even though it's like a friends with benefits situation. We have our respective partners, but with them it's like something is missing in our relationship, we are not able to point out what! But when we are together, our relationship seems complete, yet we can't stay together for long because we end up fighting—and these are nasty fights. Yes, our relationship is toxic, but we aren't able to let go and when we do, we go back to each other!

Ans: Welcome to the quadrangular tournament of Relationship Karma (karmic bond based on the interchangeable anger and guilt, accumulated between two souls across different births). In case of you and your ex, the guilt shared between your energies, manifests into physical attraction and feeling of completeness and then after some time of togetherness, the guilt turns into anger leading to the fights. Also, the Relationship Karma between your respective partners are at play here, creating this mess the all four of you are in. I would suggest Body Memory Therapy combined with Karma Counseling to identify the triggers and break this toxic pattern.

When you talk about different karmas — relationship, ego, ancestral, etc — and how they affect not just our current birth but also the next, in such a scenario, how can one rid oneself of the burden of these karmas? Is living such a life possible? Without debts of any kind?

Ans: Till we reach awareness and understanding of these Karmas, it will keep creating triggers for our actions, reactions and feelings within us. These triggers define our neural pathways. As a result, we become slaves to so many patterns. The suffering in a birth is primarily due to Ego Karma, which is created when we judge or feel judged. We judge or feel judged under the influence of Relationship and Ancestral Karma, which are accumulated across births. To remove this, we need to learn techniques to develop new neural pathways and practice them till they become completely integrated into us. Once we remove these Karmas, our Destiny Karma emerges, enabling us to live a beautiful life.

What are karmic energies and how does one understand them? What kind of training or studies does one need to do in order to know these energies in a better way?

Ans: Karmic energies are the triggers behind our every action, reaction and feeling. Yoga and spirituality are the gateways to the understanding of Karma and its implications in our daily lives. Karma Counseling is the derivative from the school of Giri Yoga, an ancient school of Yoga, started by Goddess Parvati. The primary objective of learning of Karmic energies is to live a life without suffering. Pain will come and go and is essential for our evolution, it's the web of karmic suffering that we get stuck in.

(Kushagra Patwa is Founder & Karma Counselor @Karma Is Not A Bitch; www.kinab.in)

ALSO READ Karma Konnect: Karmic energies give solutions to your problems

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 09:33 AM IST