Karma Konnect: Karmic energies give solutions to your problems

I have been recently reassigned to a new team, which is led by an individual around whom I have always felt uneasy. We have barely interacted, still there seems to be a wall between us, creating unnecessary communication barriers. Even when I try to make an effort, I am unable to express myself freely to him. I am worried about my future here, please help. Should I think about switching?

Ans: We meet the same energies/souls across multiple births. We bond ourselves with these energies through Relationship Karma. One aspect of this Karma is a self-created ledger of anger and guilt that our subconscious maintains within us. Anger for what we judge as wrongs done by other energy and guilt for what we judge as wrongs done by us. This gets compounded across different births. With this karmic approach, you will realise that you have this cycle of anger and guilt with your new manager. Hence, this feeling of unease exists between you two. There are various ways to remove this Karma with body memory therapy as one of the most viable ways to see the past life stories and find the physical storage of the related anger and guilt.

I am upset. Till last month, I thought I was the luckiest chap alive. I was happily married to the love of my life for three years, or I thought so. My whole world came crashing down when I accidentally found out that my wife has been cheating on me for the last two years. On confronting, she broke down and is asking for a chance to make amends. What should I do?

Ans: Meet Relationship Karma: the perpetual dance of anger and guilt. You and your partner are stuck in this Karma. Under the influence of this Karma, we maintain toxic relationships. You did something wrong towards your partner in the previous birth and now is the time for payback. So, you can choose to participate in this cycle of anger and guilt and suffer as a form of payback or you can break the cycle by letting go of this anger. I would suggest counselling and body memory therapy. Once, you have removed this feeling of anger, you will be able to make an informed choice about giving this another shot, letting go or something else altogether.

I have been able to climb up the corporate ladder rather quickly, reaching the CXO position. As a result, people with more experience working under me feel threatened and insecure and create blockers to any change that I propose. A lot of time is wasted in stroking their egos instead of getting the job done. How do I convince them that I have the company's growth at the centre of these changes?

Ans: If we operate from a place of satya (our true intent), communication becomes as easy as breathing. However, for most of us, our true intent is like our backsides, everyone except us can see it. And, Ego Karma is the biggest blocker to being aware of satya (true intent). Ego Karma is created in this birth when we judge or feel judged. You have judged these folks in your organisation as not good enough and lesser than you, as a result, your Ego Karma is triggering their Ego Karmas as they are feeling judged by you and judging you in return. Look within and find the real truth and stop judging. Once you stop judging, you won't be communicating under the influence of Ego Karma. Your words and action will come from a pure place and will attract similar responses from other energies around you.

(Kushagra Patwa is Founder & Karma Counselor@ Karma Is Not A Bitch; www.kinab.in)

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 06:47 AM IST