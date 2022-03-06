Karma Konnect: Karmic energies provide answers to your life problems

We recently moved into a new flat and since then I’ve been experiencing heaviness. It’s difficult to explain. But when I leave the house it feels as if a huge burden has been lifted from my heart, I go home, the heaviness creeps in. We can’t move given that it’s with a lot of difficulties we got this place and my family isn’t too understanding about my problem. They feel it’s because I’m too stressed and I am bringing my work problems home.

Ans: If you think this heaviness is associated with the place, then there are a host of purification yajnas that can be done to cleanse the energy associated with the house. If that doesn't help then you should try looking within to find the truth. Is it the Relationship Karma with the family that is causing this heaviness? Relationship Karma is a self-created ledger of perceived rights and wrongs in relationships across births. This creates the dance of anger and guilt between souls across different births. Your brain might be at work here, creating the illusion that it's the energy of the place to be blamed instead of the Relationship Karma with your family members.

I don’t feel like working. I go to the office and all I want to do is get away. It started recently, in fact, it became more pronounced after a colleague-turned-friend left the place. People say it’s burnout so I took a week off to feel better. But it didn’t help. I go to work and all I want to do is run away. And I’m surprised because I love my job and the place I work at.

Ans: My friend, our brain keeps us from seeing the true drivers behind our feelings. As you have mentioned, these feelings have become more pronounced after your friend left. That means Relationship Karma is at play here. Relationship Karma is the dance of anger and guilt between souls accumulated across births. You are feeling guilty, which is driving your lack of interest and hence you want to run away. Now, tell your monkey mind about the true driver — the Relationship Karma and then make an informed choice of how you feel about your work.

We have a new neighbour, a young 30-something singleton. He seems like a nice person, everyone on our floor keeps praising about his helpful nature. I’ve interacted with him a few times, but every time I didn’t feel okay. The vibe I get from him seems a little off, as if he’s not what he shows. So, I started avoiding him. But he is always at our door asking for something or the other. And the cycle starts. Am I thinking too much into it? Don’t get me wrong he’s never made any kind of sexual overtures but I shake of this uneasy feeling.

Ans: It's quite something to feel this unease towards a stranger, isn't it? We all are energies and we connect with same energies across different births. It's the form of our connections with them that keeps changing in every birth. With many of these energies we form Relationship Karma. This creates the dance of anger and guilt between souls across different births. What you are experiencing is the effect of this Karma that your energy has with the energy of this man. In this case, its the anger stored in your energy against the energy of this individual that causing this feeling of unease. He is operating from a place of guilt and hence he is at your door asking for something or the other. Now that you are aware of the root cause of this uneasiness, you can define your future interactions with him without this dance of anger and guilt.

(Kushagra Patwa is Founder & Karma Counselor @Karma Is Not A Bitch; www.kinab.in)

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 10:23 AM IST