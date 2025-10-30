Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Know Date, Muhurat, Significance & More About This Gyaras Vrat Dedicated To Lord Vishnu

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025 | Canva

Dev Uthani Ekadashi, also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi, is observed on the eleventh day (Ekadashi) of the Kartik month, during the Shukla Paksha. The day marks the end of the Chaturmas, a four-month period when Lord Vishnu is said to sleep.

According to Hindu legend, Lord Vishnu sleeps on the eve of Ekadashi in the Ashada month during Shukla Paksha and then wakes up directly on the eve of Dev Uthani Ekadashi.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Date and Muhurat

Dev Uthani Ekadashi occurs during the Shukla Paksha on the eleventh day (Ekadashi) of the Kartik month. According to Drik Panchag, this year, Dev Uthani Ekadashi will be observed on Saturday, November 01, 2025. Below are the exact shubh muhurat to perform rituals:

On November 02, Parana Time - 12:56 PM to 03:10 PM

On Parana Day Hari Vasara End Moment - 12:55 PM

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 09:11 AM on November 01, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 07:31 AM on November 02, 2025

Dev Uthani Ekadashi: Legend behind Prabodhini Ekadashi

In Hindu mythology, Dev Uthani Ekadashi marks the day when Lord Vishnu awakens after a four-month period of rest. According to the narrative, Lord Vishnu remains awake for countless years, dedicated to removing evil from the world. However, this immense commitment leads him to enter a deep sleep for four months each year, known as Dev Shayani Ekadashi, which occurs between June and July during the month of Ashadha.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi | X/ @Astrotherapist1

His awakening on Dev Uthani Ekadashi, which falls in the month of Kartik, signals the beginning of the holy season, a time considered highly auspicious for marriages and religious ceremonies. Consequently, weddings, engagements, and other significant rituals are traditionally avoided during these four months while Lord Vishnu's divine presence is believed to be in a state of rest.