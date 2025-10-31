Som Pradosh Vrat 2025: Why Is This Day Dedicated To Lord Shiva & Goddess Parvati?

Som Pradosh Vrat 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva

Som Pradosh Vrat, also known as Monday Pradosham, is a highly sacred day in Hinduism dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. In 2025, Som Pradosh Vrats will be observed on specific Mondays that coincide with the Pradosh Tithi (Trayodashi), which falls twice a month, during the waxing (Shukla Paksha) and waning (Krishna Paksha) phases of the moon.

The word Pradosh means the twilight period, just before night, which is considered a powerful time for Shiva worship. When this sacred period falls on a Monday (Somvar), which is already considered special for Lord Shiva, it becomes Som Pradosh, a spiritually charged occasion for devotees.

Pradosh Vrat - Tomorrow Shravan Somwar will coincide with Som Pradosh Vrat.



Keeping this fast is an excellent remedy to strengthen our Moon 🌜



Rudrabhishek in the morning is specially auspicious and pradosh kaal puja time is 6:48 pm to 9:02 pm. pic.twitter.com/otWbIYSlOs — 🪷 Bharani Astrology 🐘 (@BharaniAstro06) August 27, 2023

Som Pradosh Vrat 2025: Date and muhurat

Accroding to Drik Panchang, this year the auspicious vrat will be observed on Monday, November 3, 2025:

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 05:07 AM on November 03, 2025

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 02:05 AM on November 04, 2025

Why Som Pradosh Vrat is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati?

According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that during the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean), Lord Shiva drank the deadly poison (halahala) to save the world. It is said that the gods and sages prayed to him during the Pradosh period, and Lord Shiva, pleased with their devotion, blessed them. Thus, Pradosh is considered the ideal time to seek Lord Shiva’s divine blessings.

Som Pradosh is also symbolic of the perfect union of Shiva and Shakti, representing balance, harmony, and spiritual strength. Devotees observe fasts, visit Shiva temples, chant mantras like “Om Namah Shivaya,” and perform abhishekam (ritual bathing) with milk, honey, and water.

Spiritual Benefits:

Observing Som Pradosh Vrat is believed to remove past sins, grant mental peace, and fulfill wishes. It is also said to bring success, prosperity, and protection against negative energies. The vrat strengthens the bond between devotees and divine cosmic energy, helping them on their path of spiritual growth.