 Som Pradosh Vrat 2025: Why Is This Day Dedicated To Lord Shiva & Goddess Parvati?
e-Paper Get App
HomeSpiritualitySom Pradosh Vrat 2025: Why Is This Day Dedicated To Lord Shiva & Goddess Parvati?

Som Pradosh Vrat 2025: Why Is This Day Dedicated To Lord Shiva & Goddess Parvati?

Som Pradosh Vrat, also known as Monday Pradosham, is a highly sacred day in Hinduism dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. In 2025, Som Pradosh Vrats will be observed on specific Mondays that coincide with the Pradosh Tithi (Trayodashi), which falls twice a month, during the waxing (Shukla Paksha) and waning (Krishna Paksha) phases of the moon.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 05:46 PM IST
article-image
Som Pradosh Vrat 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva

Som Pradosh Vrat, also known as Monday Pradosham, is a highly sacred day in Hinduism dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. In 2025, Som Pradosh Vrats will be observed on specific Mondays that coincide with the Pradosh Tithi (Trayodashi), which falls twice a month, during the waxing (Shukla Paksha) and waning (Krishna Paksha) phases of the moon.

The word Pradosh means the twilight period, just before night, which is considered a powerful time for Shiva worship. When this sacred period falls on a Monday (Somvar), which is already considered special for Lord Shiva, it becomes Som Pradosh, a spiritually charged occasion for devotees.

Som Pradosh Vrat 2025: Date and muhurat

Accroding to Drik Panchang, this year the auspicious vrat will be observed on Monday, November 3, 2025:

FPJ Shorts
Mira-Bhayandar News: Contaminated Water Found In Municipal Commissioner’s Cabin; Former Mayor Demands Inquiry
Mira-Bhayandar News: Contaminated Water Found In Municipal Commissioner’s Cabin; Former Mayor Demands Inquiry
Naagin 7 First Look To Be Unveiled On Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar; Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Fans Get Super Excited
Naagin 7 First Look To Be Unveiled On Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar; Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Fans Get Super Excited
Navi Mumbai News: Sarasole Residents Raise Concern Over Neglected Ganesh Ramlila Ground; NMMC Orders Immediate Restoration
Navi Mumbai News: Sarasole Residents Raise Concern Over Neglected Ganesh Ramlila Ground; NMMC Orders Immediate Restoration
'Ye Dukh Kahe Khatam Nahi Hota': Netizens Flood Social Media With Memes As Shivam Dube's 37-Match Unbeaten Streak Ends After Australia Beats India By 4 Wickets
'Ye Dukh Kahe Khatam Nahi Hota': Netizens Flood Social Media With Memes As Shivam Dube's 37-Match Unbeaten Streak Ends After Australia Beats India By 4 Wickets

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 05:07 AM on November 03, 2025

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 02:05 AM on November 04, 2025

Why Som Pradosh Vrat is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati?

According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that during the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean), Lord Shiva drank the deadly poison (halahala) to save the world. It is said that the gods and sages prayed to him during the Pradosh period, and Lord Shiva, pleased with their devotion, blessed them. Thus, Pradosh is considered the ideal time to seek Lord Shiva’s divine blessings.

Som Pradosh is also symbolic of the perfect union of Shiva and Shakti, representing balance, harmony, and spiritual strength. Devotees observe fasts, visit Shiva temples, chant mantras like “Om Namah Shivaya,” and perform abhishekam (ritual bathing) with milk, honey, and water.

Read Also
World Rainforest Day 2025: Know Date, Origin & Significance
article-image

Spiritual Benefits:

Observing Som Pradosh Vrat is believed to remove past sins, grant mental peace, and fulfill wishes. It is also said to bring success, prosperity, and protection against negative energies. The vrat strengthens the bond between devotees and divine cosmic energy, helping them on their path of spiritual growth.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Som Pradosh Vrat 2025: Why Is This Day Dedicated To Lord Shiva & Goddess Parvati?

Som Pradosh Vrat 2025: Why Is This Day Dedicated To Lord Shiva & Goddess Parvati?

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Know Date, Muhurat, Significance & More About This Gyaras Vrat Dedicated...

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Know Date, Muhurat, Significance & More About This Gyaras Vrat Dedicated...

Guiding Light: Radha Tattvam

Guiding Light: Radha Tattvam

Chhath Puja 2025: What Is Usha Arghya? Know About The 36-Hour-Long Fast

Chhath Puja 2025: What Is Usha Arghya? Know About The 36-Hour-Long Fast

Chhath Puja 2025: The Sacred Role Of Sugarcane In Honouring Surya Dev And Chhathi Maiya

Chhath Puja 2025: The Sacred Role Of Sugarcane In Honouring Surya Dev And Chhathi Maiya