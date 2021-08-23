Guiding Light by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: A safe car park

Life is full of interruptions. But we need to keep moving. Like, we park our car somewhere and then we move again. Now if you park in a wrong place, you need to move it sooner, and if you park in the right place, you have freedom; you can move it when you want to. Similarly, you have to park your mind in a safe place. If you have parked your mind in your own garage, nobody can tell you when you should move it. But if you park your mind in somebody else's garage, they will be after you. Even then if you do not move, the police will come. Similarly, don’t give your life's authority in somebody else's hand. If you give it, you will have no freedom. And when you lose freedom, the next thing you lose is love, and compassion, because someone who is stifled cannot express their compassion or love. So take care of the car called mind which drives you. You should drive the mind rather than the mind driving you.

ALSO READ Guiding Light by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Impulse of intelligence

Wisdom empowers you to drive the mind in the direction you want to. Otherwise you are not in the driving seat, the mind is driving. It becomes like an automated car which runs on its own. You are sitting there helpless. Most of our life moves like this. We don’t know what we are doing, we don’t know what we want, and we don’t know where we are going. So we need to see ‘from sitting in the backseat how I can jump into the driving seat? How can I make that leap?’ and that is what spirituality is. That is what the essence of all the scriptures is. The essence of the Bhagavad Gita, is that “your soul is imperishable; repose in the Self.” The body has changed, the mind has changed, and the intellect has changed, but there is something within us that has not changed.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Guiding Light by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Let go off all the reins

When you go in meditation, then this is understood much better. Then such a smile will come on your face, that no one will be able to wipe it off. Lord Buddha said, ‘Life has sorrow and sadness, but there is a way to come out of sadness.’ Lord Mahavir said, ‘Repose in the Self; the nature of the soul is happiness.’



This is not the first time we are here. We have been here so many times, met so many times. We are infinite, endless; there is an element in us that is eternal. A small glimpse of this is achieved when you realize that 'Nothing has happened to me, nothing has changed in me.' Go deep into meditation; everything else will keep coming and going.

ALSO READ Guiding Light by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Seven Spiritual Laws

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 07:00 AM IST