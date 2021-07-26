Guiding Light by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Impulse of intelligence

It is very important for us to probe into the source of thought. Often we are called great thinkers, but what is a thought? Thought is nothing but an impulse of energy and intelligence. There is always dialogue going on in your own mind. We all have a filter in our mind and we listen through this filter and we accept only that we already know. Something, which doesn’t already fall within our belief system, we straightaway filter them out. This tendency in the mind to take things which it already knows and reject that which it doesn’t know, this blocks creativity.

The second aspect for creativity is imagination. You will see that every creative person has some imagination. When an imagination comes up, the person will not think whether it is real or not. What appears to be unreal and a pure imagination can bring creativity.