Guiding Light by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Impulse of intelligence

It is very important for us to probe into the source of thought. Often we are called great thinkers, but what is a thought? Thought is nothing but an impulse of energy and intelligence. There is always dialogue going on in your own mind. We all have a filter in our mind and we listen through this filter and we accept only that we already know. Something, which doesn’t already fall within our belief system, we straightaway filter them out. This tendency in the mind to take things which it already knows and reject that which it doesn’t know, this blocks creativity.
The second aspect for creativity is imagination. You will see that every creative person has some imagination. When an imagination comes up, the person will not think whether it is real or not. What appears to be unreal and a pure imagination can bring creativity.
Many inventions happened through certain imagination and linking that imagination to the present creativity, present state of ground reality. If you are thinking only of the ground reality, then no creativity will come. And also if you based yourself purely on imagination, then there is no creativity. A balance is needed. Listening to our gut feeling, developing that intuitive ability within us is another aspect of creativity.
We can eliminate such blocks by studying our own seven layers of our existence. Which are; The body, breath, mind, intellect, memory, ego and Self. Are you all breathing now? Many times we are not even aware that we are breathing. We don’t care to look into something that keeps our body alive. Our breath has great secrets to offer. A little bit of knowledge of these seven layers of existence makes a big, big difference in our lives. It brings cheer, freshness and we become so alive and childlike. If you are cheerful, you will be creative. Otherwise you are so dull.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)