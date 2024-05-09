Akshaya Tritiya: Significance, Importance And Traditions

Canva

Akshaya Tritiya is a widely celebrated Hindu festival. It is annually celebrated in India and other countries. It falls in the Indian lunar month of Vaishaka, which is generally either April or May. Akshaya Tritiya falls on the third lunar day (Tritiya) of the bright half (Shukla paksha) of Vaishaka. This occasion is also known by the name of Akha Teej. On the day of Akshaya Tritiya, people worship gods and goddesses of wealth and pray for prosperity. This year, Akshaya Tritiya falls on May 10, 2024 and the puja mahurat on this auspicious day starts from 5:33 am and will last till 12:18 pm.

Significance and Importance

Akshaya Tritiya is connected to many mythological events. It is believed that the sun and the moon are in exalted position on this day, making it sacred. According to the beliefs, this event marks the beginning of the Treta Yug (second of four yugas in Hindu cosmology). The word 'Akshaya' translates to never ending or eternal and hence it is believed that any venture started with the right intentions on this day is shubh and will bring prosperity and wealth in abundance.

Traditions

In India, Akshaya Tritiya is considered a very sacred festival. People dress up for this occasion, visit temples and preform pujas for well-being of their families. Performing acts of kindness on this day brings unfolded blessings. People perform charitable activities such as donation of food and money to the needy, feeding animals and even preparing bhojan for the monks.

As per the tradition, many Hindus observe fasts, perform pujas and rituals since it is doing so is considered as an opportunity to seek divine blessings and purify their souls. Since this day is an auspicious day for new beginnings, people also choose this day to start their married life or to get engaged so that it brings them a lifetime of peace and prosperity. People also consider this day as a divine day to purchase gold and welcome goddess Lakshmi to their homes.