7 Pop Songs That Turned Orchestral Covers In Bridgerton S3

By: Amisha Shirgave | May 20, 2024
Bridgerton Season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix and it has once again swept the viewers off their feet with strong romance booming between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. The season consists of many orchestral covers of pop songs.
At the ball's entrance in episode 1, when Penelope makes a grand entrance in her beautiful emerald green dress, "abcedefu" by GAYLE's orchestral version plays in the background.
In the ballroom scene in episode 2, BTS's hit "Dynamite" plays when Eloise cracks a joke with a group of debutants.
In the ball of episode 2, Penelope tells Colin that a suitor will call on her tomorrow and he asks if she likes him. This is where Nick Jonas's "Jealous" plays.
To highlight the elevated emotions of the main characters, in episode 3, "Cheap Thrills" by Sia plays.
While Lord Dublin and Penelope dance together towards the end of episode three and colin watches them wit jealousy, they're dancing to the cover of "Happier Than Ever" by Billie Eilish.
In the fourth episode, when Colin interrupts the dance between Dublin and Penelope, "Snow On The Beach" by Taylor Swift and Lana Del Ray can be heard playing in the background.