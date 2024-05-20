7 Mesmerising Destinations To Explore In Dalhousie

By: Sunanda Singh | May 20, 2024
Dalhousie is a popular hill station in India. The town is located in Himachal Pradesh. Dainkund Peak is a famous destination in Dalhousie.
Chamera Lake, a serene oasis situated in Chamba and just 35 Km away from Dalhousie, is a haven of tranquility. Its scenic beauty and peaceful atmosphere make it a top choice for those seeking a calm retreat.
Ganji Pahari is another popular destination and just a stone's throw away from Dalhousie.
Khajjiar is famous for its lush greenery and panoramic views. The hill station is in the hills of Dalhousie.
St John Church, a testament to faith and history, is one of the oldest churches in Dalhousie. Its serene ambiance and spiritual significance make it a place of inspiration and reflection for visitors.
Panchpula Waterfall is situated in Dalhousie. The majestic waterfall provides tranquility and scenic views.
Shri Chamunda Devi Temple is a significant religious site in India and is one of the 51 Shaktipeeths.
