Guiding Light: Resolving Confusion And Finding Balance

Representative Image | File

If we look at the present-day world situation, we would find that everyone is pretty confused. One cause of this confusion arises from the wide gap between principles or precepts professed and the practical acts performed. And hence, at this moment, most of the powerful leaders of the world seem to be confused as to whether they should follow the path of peace and harmony or get their country into a war-like situation.

Because they are confused, some of them make a show of their military power by sending military forces to the borders of some countries and then do not take any strong military action, for they think that such a step would be against the principles of democracy and regulations laid down by UN or that it would tarnish their image.

Thus, presently there is a lot of confusion because of the gap between principles and practice.

Another cause of confusion generally arises from man's two opposite kinds of desires or motives. One sometimes has noble thoughts in the mind and desires to rise morally and spiritually higher. But then such circumstances suddenly come up that require worldly solutions or drastic and gross steps. One, therefore, finds oneself in a fix as to what to do?

The pull of either of these — the nobler and the baser motives — is strong and so too are man's mutually contradictory desires to rise higher and to come out successful by taking the earthly course. These mutually contradictory desires and motives make him feel ambivalent and confused.

One also finds that there are various kinds of pressures acting on the individual. One has also built up some prejudices in one's mind and one, sometimes, indulges in acts of repressing one's own thoughts.

All these make a man's vision blurred, his mind clouded, his intellect indecisive and his mental state confused. This is the present state of affairs of man and the world. So, in short, we can say that presently people are in a state of confusion worse confounded. There is no such theory given by any man that has at its core the potential that can serve all fields of knowledge and can thus eliminate confusion of man and enlighten him truly and totally.

However, not many of us know about the fact that such a treasure of wisdom is given by the infallible and all-perfect Supreme Almighty only once in a Cycle of Time when the whole world is to be transformed into a happy and healthy world. And such a time is only ‘NOW’.

So, it can be said with a clarion call that the time for world transformation is now, when all sorts of confusion can be removed.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com