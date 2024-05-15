 Begin Your Journey To Spirituality With These Simple Understandings
Meditation not only has the ability to help you navigate through thoughts and calm your body, but it also takes you closer to spirituality.

May 15, 2024
Firstly, let's understand what being spiritual is. Having a sense of spirituality means that you believe that there is a greater, unseen power and you reckon that it is greater than you, other human beings and probably above every living being on this earth. You believe that you are a part of something that is cosmic and divine in nature. Being spiritual is an attempt to have or make a connection with a powerful, divine being. It is entrusting your faith in the universe, knowing it is guiding you in the right direction. There are instances in our lives that make us question our entire existence. This is mostly the time when people choose spirituality in order to find the meaning of life.

Being spiritual and being religious are two different theories. Being spiritual means believing that a greater energy exists in some unknown form, whereas being religious means completely devoting yourself to God, believing and worshipping them. So for most people, spirituality naturally comes to them through their religious beliefs. They might find that energy in a god's idol or a temple, while people who have just begun their spiritual journey and aren't religious might find it in art or nature.

To begin your spiritual journey, you first need to understand that there is nothing to begin. Everything you seek is already a process and you just need to start becoming more conscious and accepting of it. You need to start observing your mind and body patterns. For this, meditation is the best way. Meditation helps you relieve your thoughts, focus on the present, and fully be aware. Meditation can induce feelings of calmness, positivity, and peace. It might even leave you in tears, making you wonder how beautiful it feels to have no thoughts running through your mind; just be still and exist in the passing moment.

Meditation is a step to knowing your inner self, understanding who you really are as a person, and building a better, chaos-free life for yourself. It becomes a regular practice—an addictive one—because once you begin feeling like yourself every day, there is no going back. As Marianne Williamson said, A spiritual journey is the unlearning of fear and acceptance of love!

