Guiding Light: Meta vs Metaphysics

In today's interconnected world, the influence of Meta platforms such as Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook has become ingrained in our daily lives, reshaping how we connect, communicate, and perceive the world around us. This seems to cut across all age groups, socio-economic levels, languages and even digital expertise. While these platforms provide us with a wealth of information and interaction, it's essential to recognise the importance of maintaining a balance between our digital engagement and our spiritual well-being.

Even before the rise of social media, spirituality served as a source of profound introspection and understanding. Rooted in the exploration of existence, reality, and the nature of being, for time immemorial, spirituality has offered a pathway to transcendence. However, in our digitally immersed society, the deeper insights of spirituality risk being overshadowed by the instant gratification found in likes, shares, and notifications.

Yet, amidst our digital preoccupation, there remains an opportunity to reconnect with our spiritual essence and rediscover the timeless wisdom of metaphysics. In moments of quiet reflection, we can contemplate the interconnectedness of all things, the boundless nature of existence, and the enduring truths that transcend the digital facade.

At its core, spirituality provides a sanctuary—a refuge amid the noise of everything around and inside us, even in the digital era. Through meditative practices, mindfulness exercises, and introspective contemplation, we can navigate the complexities of the digital age with grace and resilience. By embracing the subtle tones of spirituality, we can reclaim our inner equilibrium and find solace in the eternal truths that lie beyond the transient allure of virtual validation.

As we navigate the digital landscape in our daily lives, let us heed the timeless advice of spiritual wisdom: "Don't be attached." Just as this guidance applies to our material possessions and worldly desires, it holds true for our digital and social media habits as well. Just as we navigate the complexities of our virtual interactions, may we also journey inward, finding harmony between the digital world and the timeless truths of metaphysics. For in this delicate balance lies the essence of our humanity, enriching both our digital experiences and the depths of our souls.

Dr Srinath Sridharan is a policy researcher and corporate adviser. X: @ssmumbai