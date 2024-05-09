Guiding Light: Akshaya Tritiya – Celebration Or Commercialisation?

Representative Image | Jeremy Kyejo/Pixabay

Today is Akshaya Tritiya. There are many legends associated with it. It is the day Parashurama the incarnation of Vishnu was born on earth. He was one of the greatest masters and teachers of the art of war. Another legend says that today was the day that divine river Ganga descended on Earth as a result of King Bhagiratha’s tapas. Another legend says that today was the day Draupadi was given the Akshaya Patra — a bowl with endless amounts of food manifesting in it, by which she could feed her family and the guests who came to see them in the forest during their period of exile.

But one thing Akshaya Tritiya is not, as is touted by many, is about being an auspicious good day to buy gold. This is pure commercialisation of a religious festival. There has been no association of gold in any of the legends.

Probably some jeweller started this so that their sales in gold could increase. Well, gold is a good investment. If indeed it was such a great investment, why are the jewellers trying to sell more rather than hoarding it. There are other investments which are equally good or even better. They say that if you buy gold on this day, you will become very prosperous. Perhaps this is a corruption of the idea that the result of any sadhana or tapas done on Akshaya Tritiya day will have a huge amount of results, not just a one — one ratio.

Taking a festival based on a spiritual and religious idea and making it purely commercial is unfortunate. One can certainly have prosperity and celebrations as a part of life. Festivals need not be solemn and boring. But to completely commercialise it, is not a healthy attitude.

The same thing has happened with Christmas in the West. There is a spiritual dimension of Christmas in the celebrations, but it has become all about gifting and buying to celebrate, even to the extent of incurring debts for buying gifts.

So, one should keep this in mind; that a spiritual, religious festival should not become commercial.

