e-Paper Get App
HomeSpiritualityArudra Darisanam 2023: The day of the cosmic dance of Lord Shiva

Arudra Darisanam 2023: The day of the cosmic dance of Lord Shiva

Arudra Darisanam also called as Thiruvathirai and is a famous Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Nataraja, the fierce dance manifestation of Lord Shiva.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
Arudra Darisanam 2023 | Pinterest
Follow us on

Om Namah Shivaya! Arudra Darisanam is observed as a day to worship the Lord Shiva's fierce form. In 2023, the day falls on January 6 and marks the day of Lord Nataraja's cosmic dance. The festival is celebrated mainly in parts of south India. The auspicious day ends on the early hours of Saturday within which devotees pray to seek the divine energy and vibrations of the occasion.

Lord Shiva deity is carried by the temple priest in a procession to mark the Arudra Darisanam and bless people from sighting the temple idol. Temples in Mumbai also follow the ritual and were seen carrying out the procession during Arudra Darisanam 2023. Devotees echo the chant "Om Namah Shivaya!"

Bhajana Samajam, Matunga, Mumbai

Bhajana Samajam, Matunga, Mumbai | Source: K.A. Viswanathan

Read Also
Vaikunta Ekadashi 2023: Date, significance and all you need to know
article-image
Sankara Mattam, Matunga, Mumbai

Sankara Mattam, Matunga, Mumbai | Source: K.A. Viswanathan

Read Also
Praise pours in for ‘Thithi’
article-image

As per the scriptures, Arudhra signifies the bright-golden red flame, which is a result of anger that was displayed by Lord Shiva, in the form of Nataraja, performing the divine dance. The Cosmic dance of Lord Shiva represents activities of creation, protection, and destruction. This day is observed on the Thiruvadhirai nakshathra, the full moon night in the Tamil month of Markazhi.

On this day when special Abhiseka is performed to the Nataraja idol in all temples using milk, curd, honey, sugarcane juice, turmeric, sandal paste, and rose water. Devotees prepare and offer the Lord a special dish called ‘Thiruvathirai Kali’ which is made out of jaggery.

Read Also
Skanda Shashti 2022: Date, shubh muhurat, holy chants and more
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Arudra Darisanam 2023: The day of the cosmic dance of Lord Shiva

Arudra Darisanam 2023: The day of the cosmic dance of Lord Shiva

Mahayana New Year 2023: Date, significance and all you need to know

Mahayana New Year 2023: Date, significance and all you need to know

Guiding Light: Why New Year resolutions don’t last

Guiding Light: Why New Year resolutions don’t last

Guiding Light: Educating the Educated

Guiding Light: Educating the Educated

Guiding Light: Collective Karma

Guiding Light: Collective Karma