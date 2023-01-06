Arudra Darisanam 2023: The day of the cosmic dance of Lord Shiva

Arudra Darisanam 2023 | Pinterest

Om Namah Shivaya! Arudra Darisanam is observed as a day to worship the Lord Shiva's fierce form. In 2023, the day falls on January 6 and marks the day of Lord Nataraja's cosmic dance. The festival is celebrated mainly in parts of south India. The auspicious day ends on the early hours of Saturday within which devotees pray to seek the divine energy and vibrations of the occasion.



Lord Shiva deity is carried by the temple priest in a procession to mark the Arudra Darisanam and bless people from sighting the temple idol. Temples in Mumbai also follow the ritual and were seen carrying out the procession during Arudra Darisanam 2023. Devotees echo the chant "Om Namah Shivaya!"

Bhajana Samajam, Matunga, Mumbai | Source: K.A. Viswanathan

Sankara Mattam, Matunga, Mumbai | Source: K.A. Viswanathan

As per the scriptures, Arudhra signifies the bright-golden red flame, which is a result of anger that was displayed by Lord Shiva, in the form of Nataraja, performing the divine dance. The Cosmic dance of Lord Shiva represents activities of creation, protection, and destruction. This day is observed on the Thiruvadhirai nakshathra, the full moon night in the Tamil month of Markazhi.

On this day when special Abhiseka is performed to the Nataraja idol in all temples using milk, curd, honey, sugarcane juice, turmeric, sandal paste, and rose water. Devotees prepare and offer the Lord a special dish called ‘Thiruvathirai Kali’ which is made out of jaggery.