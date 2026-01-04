 All About Triveni Sangam In Prayagraj: The Holy Spot Where Magh Mela Is Taking Place
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleAll About Triveni Sangam In Prayagraj: The Holy Spot Where Magh Mela Is Taking Place

All About Triveni Sangam In Prayagraj: The Holy Spot Where Magh Mela Is Taking Place

According to Hindu belief, the Ganga represents purity, the Yamuna symbolises devotion, and the invisible Saraswati stands for wisdom. Their confluence is considered extremely auspicious. Taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam is believed to cleanse one's sins and grant spiritual liberation.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 02:36 PM IST
article-image
Triveni Sangam | X/ @MeghUpdates

Lucknow: Triveni Sangam is one of the most sacred sites in India. The site is a confluence of three sacred rivers in Prayagraj (Allahabad), Uttar Pradesh. Triveni Sangam is the meeting point of three holy rivers, including the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati. For centuries, this sacred land has drawn saints, pilgrims, and seekers from across the country. According to the Hindu belief, bathing in these sacred rivers can remove all the sins and free one from the cycle of birth.

The Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati: A symbol of purity and devotion

According to Hindu belief, the Ganga represents purity, the Yamuna symbolises devotion, and the invisible Saraswati stands for wisdom. Their confluence is considered extremely auspicious. Taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam is believed to cleanse one's sins and grant spiritual liberation. The site holds immense importance during major religious gatherings such as the Kumbh Mela, Ardh Kumbh, and Magh Mela, when millions of devotees gather to perform sacred rituals.

Ganga Aarti

Ganga Aarti | Photo Courtesy: Manya Jain

Triveni Sangam: A connection to the Hindu mythology

FPJ Shorts
All About Triveni Sangam In Prayagraj: The Holy Spot Where Magh Mela Is Taking Place
All About Triveni Sangam In Prayagraj: The Holy Spot Where Magh Mela Is Taking Place
'Entire Bangladesh Can't Feel Safe..': Government Adviser Calls For BCB To Request T20 World Cup 2026 Venue Shift
'Entire Bangladesh Can't Feel Safe..': Government Adviser Calls For BCB To Request T20 World Cup 2026 Venue Shift
After KKR Row, Mustafizur Rahman Named In Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Squad, Litton Das To Captain
After KKR Row, Mustafizur Rahman Named In Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Squad, Litton Das To Captain
BMC Election 2026: Uddhav Thackeray Urges State Election Commission 'Cancel Elections Where Candidates Chosen Unopposed...'
BMC Election 2026: Uddhav Thackeray Urges State Election Commission 'Cancel Elections Where Candidates Chosen Unopposed...'

Triveni Sangam is also deeply connected to ancient scriptures and epics. According to Legends, Lord Brahma performed a yajna here, making Prayagraj one of the most sacred cities in Hinduism. The ashes immersion rituals (asthi visarjan) conducted at the Sangam are thought to help departed souls attain peace and moksha.

Places to visit in Prayagraj

Beyond religious significance, the Sangam is visually striking. The distinct colours of the Ganga and Yamuna flowing side by side before merging create a serene and powerful sight. Pilgrims often take boat rides to reach the exact meeting point, offering prayers, flowers, and diyas while chanting hymns. Apart from Triveni Sangam, the holy city holds other fascinating sites that you shouldn't miss out. Here are some of the places you can visit in the city, which are mentioned below:

Treveni Sangam

Treveni Sangam | Manya Jain

Khusro Bagh

Explore Khusro Bagh, a beautiful enclosed garden and tomb complex located near Prayagraj Junction, featuring four sandstone tombs that exemplify Mughal architecture.

Anand Bhavan

Anand Bhavan is a historic museum that is dedicated to the Nehru family. It is the best place for history enthusiasts.

Read Also
Lavasa: Discover The Charm Of Italy Just 60 Km From Pune; Its Vibrant Streets, Scenic Lakes &...
article-image

Allahabad Fort

A well-known landmark is the Allahabad Fort. Constructed by Emperor Akbar in 1583, this grand fortress is located at the confluence of the Yamuna and Ganga rivers and is designated as a site of national significance.

Sri Lalitha Temple

Sri Lalitha Temple is dedicated to Maa Lalitha Devi. It is one of the 51 Shaktipeetahs, and it is situated at Mirapur.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

All About Triveni Sangam In Prayagraj: The Holy Spot Where Magh Mela Is Taking Place

All About Triveni Sangam In Prayagraj: The Holy Spot Where Magh Mela Is Taking Place

Struggling To Sleep In Winter? 3 Simple Ayurveda Solutions That Truly Work

Struggling To Sleep In Winter? 3 Simple Ayurveda Solutions That Truly Work

After Maha Kumbh, Magh Mela 2026 Begins In Prayagraj: Check Bathing Dates, Schedule And Complete...

After Maha Kumbh, Magh Mela 2026 Begins In Prayagraj: Check Bathing Dates, Schedule And Complete...

Dry Days In Mumbai In January 2026; Full Details Inside

Dry Days In Mumbai In January 2026; Full Details Inside

Konkan's Hidden Gem: This Beautiful White Sand Beach in Maharashtra Will Make You Forget Maldives &...

Konkan's Hidden Gem: This Beautiful White Sand Beach in Maharashtra Will Make You Forget Maldives &...