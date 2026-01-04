All About Triveni Sangam In Prayagraj: The Holy Spot Where Magh Mela Is Taking Place

Triveni Sangam | X/ @MeghUpdates

Lucknow: Triveni Sangam is one of the most sacred sites in India. The site is a confluence of three sacred rivers in Prayagraj (Allahabad), Uttar Pradesh. Triveni Sangam is the meeting point of three holy rivers, including the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati. For centuries, this sacred land has drawn saints, pilgrims, and seekers from across the country. According to the Hindu belief, bathing in these sacred rivers can remove all the sins and free one from the cycle of birth.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati: A symbol of purity and devotion

According to Hindu belief, the Ganga represents purity, the Yamuna symbolises devotion, and the invisible Saraswati stands for wisdom. Their confluence is considered extremely auspicious. Taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam is believed to cleanse one's sins and grant spiritual liberation. The site holds immense importance during major religious gatherings such as the Kumbh Mela, Ardh Kumbh, and Magh Mela, when millions of devotees gather to perform sacred rituals.

Ganga Aarti | Photo Courtesy: Manya Jain

Triveni Sangam: A connection to the Hindu mythology

Triveni Sangam is also deeply connected to ancient scriptures and epics. According to Legends, Lord Brahma performed a yajna here, making Prayagraj one of the most sacred cities in Hinduism. The ashes immersion rituals (asthi visarjan) conducted at the Sangam are thought to help departed souls attain peace and moksha.

Places to visit in Prayagraj

Beyond religious significance, the Sangam is visually striking. The distinct colours of the Ganga and Yamuna flowing side by side before merging create a serene and powerful sight. Pilgrims often take boat rides to reach the exact meeting point, offering prayers, flowers, and diyas while chanting hymns. Apart from Triveni Sangam, the holy city holds other fascinating sites that you shouldn't miss out. Here are some of the places you can visit in the city, which are mentioned below:

Treveni Sangam | Manya Jain

Khusro Bagh

Explore Khusro Bagh, a beautiful enclosed garden and tomb complex located near Prayagraj Junction, featuring four sandstone tombs that exemplify Mughal architecture.

Anand Bhavan

Anand Bhavan is a historic museum that is dedicated to the Nehru family. It is the best place for history enthusiasts.

Allahabad Fort

A well-known landmark is the Allahabad Fort. Constructed by Emperor Akbar in 1583, this grand fortress is located at the confluence of the Yamuna and Ganga rivers and is designated as a site of national significance.

Sri Lalitha Temple

Sri Lalitha Temple is dedicated to Maa Lalitha Devi. It is one of the 51 Shaktipeetahs, and it is situated at Mirapur.