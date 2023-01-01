Vaikunta Ekadashi 2023: Date, significance and all you need to know

Vaikunta Ekadashi 2022: | File

Vaikuntha Ekadashi, or Mokshada Ekadashi, will be observed on January 2, 2023 and will be the very first one to fall in the Gregorian new year. According to the scriptures, Vaikunta Ekadashi is the only day when Lord Vishnu opens the gateway to his celestial abode, Vaikuntam, his inner sanctum where He resides with his consort, Supreme Goddess of Wealth, Lakshmi.

On this day, all temples worshipping Lord Vishnu prepare special arrangements and open a special gate to symbolise the auspicious occasion. The gateway is decorated with flowers and fruits and is scented with incense sticks to give the vibe of an earthy Vaikuntam.

To seek special mercy and blessings from the Lord, people observe fasting rituals and avoid the intake of rice and grains. Some even observe a complete fasting pattern that keeps away even water, milk, and any other liquids.

Fasting Date: January 02, 2023

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: January 01, 2023 7:12 PM

Ekadashi Tithi Ends: January 02, 2023 8:23 PM

Parana Time: January 03, 7:12 AM - January 03, 9:20 AM

