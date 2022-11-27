Skanda Shashti 2022: Date, shubh muhurat, holy chants and more

Skanda Shashti 2022: Date, puja muhurat, holy chants and more | FPJ

Vel Muruga Haro Hara! The devotees of Lord Karthikeya await this day, Skanda Shashti, to offer special prayers to Him. This auspicious day of Lord Murugan or Skanda falls on November 28, 2022.

Skanda is the son of Lord Shiva and goddess Parvati, alongside the brother of Ganpati Bappa. During this Sashti, devotees observe vratam, fast, sing Skanda Sashti Kavacham, and involve in Subramanya Shasti Pooja. Also, those wearing rudraksha mala take to energise their beads on this day, by soaking them in oil or water while reciting holy mantras.

The Skanda Shasthi is a greatly regarded festival in southern parts of India, especially Tamil Nadu. However, some panchangs suggest this day, falling in November, to be "Subrahmanya Sashti" and not Skanda Shashti.

Shubh Muhurat

Thithi Begins - 01:35 PM, Nov 28 Ends - 11:04 AM, Nov 29

The morning time around 3.45 to 6 am is considered very powerful inorder to perform puja, and worship Skanda. Avoid puja after sunset.

Holy chants

Skanda Sashti Kavacham is recited by devotees.

Murugan Gayatri mantra: Om Thatpurushaya Vidhmahe, Maha Senaya Dhimahi, Thannah Shanmukha Prachodhayath

Moola Mantra to the Lord: “Om Sharavana-bhavaya Namaha