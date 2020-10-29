Accurate Perception and Correct Expression: N J Reddy, founder of Yoga Prana Vidya Sadhana

Different people have different viewpoint. Many may be right at the same time. One task can be accomplished in many ways. Generally, there is no one way and also the way you do it, changes with time. Earlier days, written communication through letters and post was used. Now, with technological development, you can accomplish the same instantly through an email or messaging. We cannot stick to the old ways of doing things. You must flow with life. Future is dynamic, everything is undergoing change. You must use these technological advancements for the assistance and benefit they offer and not get consumed by it all the time. With evolution, you must adapt to the changes. Validate and pick up what is important and drop all that is not. That is correct expression.

One of the most important things to be understood and validated is Law of Cause and Effect or Law of Karma. Ultimately, what you sow is what you reap; what you have not sown, you cannot really reap. What you waste will be removed from you. Put differently, what you give is what you receive; what you don't give, you do not receive. Hence, what you want is what you give! That's yang golden rule. Similarly, what you don't want, do not give or do that to others. That’s yin golden rule. If you want others to smile at you, smile at them first. Understand this law which is applicable at mental, emotional, and physical levels, i.e. in thinking, feeling, speech and action. Thinking and feeling generate Karma apart from speech and action. A person with less awareness thinks that only action causes Karma. But at least he understands Karma. The next level is to recognize that even words generate Karma. And these actions and words come from your thinking and feeling. So, thoughts and emotions are like seeds; while speech and action are the fruits. Hence, we must watch what we think and what we feel. That is inner reflection or Jnana yoga. Without this inner reflection, greater development of virtues and deeper spiritual progress is impossible.

Right action implies right Karma yoga. Without understanding, you will not do right action. For example, addressing the condition of another person by healing is a loftier act. It is holistic, it addresses not only at physical level, but also at emotional, mental and spiritual levels. It gives an opportunity to the person to go in right direction. This opportunity can be created just by cleaning the aura of a person, like, washing someone who is dirty. This is a great service as every human is connected to the entire Earth, every drop makes an ocean.

The next level that you need to comprehend is, “Am I this body” or “Am I the user of this body”? This is similar to, “Am I the car or “Am I the user of the car”? You must then validate, why have you come into this car or body? There must be some purpose. You must recognize the purpose of a human being, how can that be achieved, what is the significance of spiritual path, what is the importance of a Guru, why is aligning with a group required, what is the importance of regular Sadhana?

You must also deeply analyze the various targets in life. Check for karmic obligations, like, what should I do for my family, how can I contribute to those working for me and who contributed to me, what can I do for humanity, how can I repay to mother Earth? Check who all are you obligated to and how you can fulfill these obligations? Ponder, have you come to only fulfill these obligations? Is there any other purpose beyond that? Use your discernment to realize how to balance life.