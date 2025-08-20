Guiding Light: Siddha Sadhya

Guiding Light: 'I Am Nothing!' | Representational Image

Siddha is done, and Sadhya is possible. In our life many things happen and are missed over the years. Some of these are planned, worked on, and attained. Others are planned, but the implementation takes a different shape, and, finally, when the fruit is obtained, it is different from the original. On some occasions, Siddha is detested, and a bitter result gets presented, resulting in active abhorring. This bitterness may last longer than necessary in many cases.

To understand the Siddha Sadhya, we need to have a background understanding of Karma. Of the mountainous outstanding Karma called Sanchita, a small portion gets earmarked for this life. This is called Prarabdha. We also act in the current form, creating Karma, which becomes “Agami”, or futuristic.

Often without knowing the Sadhya nature of any activity, we commit ourselves. We become passionate and invest energy and time and stake most of it. At times, the result might be in our favour. However, sometimes it might also happen that it is not to our liking. Thus, the Sadhya which we planned or expected turned out to be “not-Siddha”. A huge opportunity cost would have gone into it. We may philosophise about letting it go or brood over the outcome. Either approach won’t change the outcome.

There are also occasions when we want a Sadhya’s outcome in a definite Siddha form. The material efforts may not be sufficient. This can be gauged from the fact that in most cases such an intensive effort would have got favourable results. Thus, when an effort should have got us a positive Sadhya outcome, repeated “not-Siddha” raises a doubt. Are there any forces that are beyond our control and making these outcomes different? Or are there any potential losses or damages that would have happened if the Sadhya possibility would have turned into the desired Siddha? These imponderables can’t be answered, nor can the invisibles be pinned. If the desire is so powerful that at any cost the Sadhya should become Siddha, then the stakes from the seeker’s side need to go an extra mile. If the commitment is strong and desperation is ultimate, then the impossible happens. Grace is experienced.

About the author

Dr. S. Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of Management and Tradition. Intent is NextGen’s learning and cultural education.