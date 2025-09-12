 Masik Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Know Date, Tithi, Rituals, Significance And More About The Auspicious Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeSpiritualityMasik Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Know Date, Tithi, Rituals, Significance And More About The Auspicious Day

Masik Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Know Date, Tithi, Rituals, Significance And More About The Auspicious Day

Masik Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated every month on the Ashtami date of the Krishna Paksha. This is special because Lord Krishan's incarnation took place on the Ashtami date of the Krishna Paksha.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 11:59 AM IST
article-image
Masik Krishna Janmashtami 2025 | Canva

Masik Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated every month on the Ashtami date of the Krishna Paksha. This is special because Lord Krishan's incarnation took place on the Ashtami date of the Krishna Paksha. This year, the festival will be celebrated on Sunday, September 14, 2025.

This sacred occasion is also known as Masik Janmashtami, which holds deep religious meaning for devotees across India and the world. This day is dedicated to Lord Krishna. But, along with Lord Krishna, his birth parents Vasudev and Devaki, his foster parents Nand Baba and mother Yashoda, Lord Krishna's brother Balram, and his sister Subhadra are also worshipped.

About Masik Krishna Janmashtami 2025

Masik Krishna Janmashtami is different from the annual Janmashtami, which is celebrated in the month of Bhadrapada (August-September). The festival is observed on the Ashtami (eighth day) of the Krishna Paksha, which is the dark fortnight of the lunar cycle.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Clarifies There Is No Water Shutdown, Supply Remains Normal Today
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Clarifies There Is No Water Shutdown, Supply Remains Normal Today
Silver Surges ₹1,668 To Hit ₹1,30,000 Per Kilogram, Sees Investor Flurry Amid US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Anticipation
Silver Surges ₹1,668 To Hit ₹1,30,000 Per Kilogram, Sees Investor Flurry Amid US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Anticipation
Elphinstone Bridge Closure: A Timeline Of Repeated Delays Before Final Shutdown Of Mumbai's 125-Year-Old Iconic Bridge Scheduled On Sept 13
Elphinstone Bridge Closure: A Timeline Of Repeated Delays Before Final Shutdown Of Mumbai's 125-Year-Old Iconic Bridge Scheduled On Sept 13
Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja Raises ₹1.65 crore As 108 Gold And Silver Items Go Under Hammer At Auction
Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja Raises ₹1.65 crore As 108 Gold And Silver Items Go Under Hammer At Auction

Masik Krishna Janmashtami offers an opportunity to devotees towards Lord Krishna and to seek his blessing. It is believed that fasting on the monthly Krishna Janmashtami destroys sins and fulfills all wishes. Worshipping Bal Gopal on this day gives the blessings of having a child. Devotees also get salvation by observing this fast.

Masik Krishna Janmashtami 2025 Date and Timing

Masik Krishna Janmashtami- Sunday, September 14, 2025

Ashwina, Krishna Ashtami Tithi begins-  05:04 AM, September 14

Ashwina, Krishna Ashtami Tithi ends- 03:06 AM, September 15

Read Also
Jamsetji Tata Death Anniversary 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Father Of Indian Industry
article-image

Puja vidhi

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before Sunrise. Clean your home with Gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit Lord Krishna on this day to seek blessings.

But if you can't visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home. Prepare an asan and put a cloth on it. Place the idol of Lord Krishna and offer yellow flowers, panchamrit, bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits), and recite the Geeta, and finally perform Lord Krishna's Aarti.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shardiya Navratri 2025: Know Dates, Ghatasthapana Muhurat, Significance And More

Shardiya Navratri 2025: Know Dates, Ghatasthapana Muhurat, Significance And More

Masik Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Know Date, Tithi, Rituals, Significance And More About The...

Masik Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Know Date, Tithi, Rituals, Significance And More About The...

Essential Rituals During Pitru Paksha: What Is Tarpan, Pind Daan And Shradh?

Essential Rituals During Pitru Paksha: What Is Tarpan, Pind Daan And Shradh?

Masik Karthigai 2025: Everything To Know About Origin, Significance, Puja Vidhi, Date And More...

Masik Karthigai 2025: Everything To Know About Origin, Significance, Puja Vidhi, Date And More...

Beyond Influences: The Courage To Choose Right

Beyond Influences: The Courage To Choose Right