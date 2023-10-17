Young Woman Alleges Harassment by Off-Duty Akasa Air Pilot On Pune Bound Flight | Video Screengrab

A 20-year-old woman has come forward with accusations of harassment against an off-duty pilot on an Akasa Air flight from Bengaluru to Pune. The student, who detailed her experience in a telephonic interview with Times of India on Monday, claimed that the off-duty Akasa Air pilot not only coerced her into changing her seat but also engaged in flirtatious behaviour and offered her an alcoholic beverage during the flight. To make matters worse, the flight crew allegedly dismissed her complaint, responding with giggles, seemingly endorsing their colleague's actions.

Incident unfolded more than 15 days ago

This incident unfolded more than 15 days ago when the student was returning to Pune after completing a three-month internship in Bengaluru. While aboard the Akasa Air flight, the off-duty pilot offered assistance in storing her luggage in the overhead compartment and subsequently requested, through a flight attendant, that she change her seat.

The woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, shared, "I was seated in 32C towards the back of the plane when a man in his mid-30s struck up a conversation with me after offering to help with my luggage. He claimed to be an off-duty pilot, and I could see he was wearing the airline's ID card."

Subsequently, this individual conveyed, via a flight attendant, that the student should change her seat. Initially, she complied, assuming there was an issue with her luggage.

