MSEDCL Issues Advisory To Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Residents Amid Heavy Rains: Here's All You Need To Know

Due to unprecedented heavy rainfall, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad faced a flood-like situation, leading to power cuts in many areas as a safety measure. Since water is a good conductor of electricity, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) has urged people to exercise caution and stay away from electrical installations, especially during the rainy season. This includes iron poles for street lights, domestic and public electrical systems, and other electrical equipment on the roads.

"Heavy and continuous rainfall can cause electrical wires, street lights, electric poles, feeder pillars on the roadside, iron fences of transformers, fuse boxes, and moist electrical equipment at home, switchboards for agricultural pumps, and other wet objects near electrical systems to become hazardous, increasing the risk of electrical accidents. Due to heavy rain, trees and branches fall on electrical wires, poles bend, and wires break or hang loose. These wires might still carry an electrical current, so it is essential to stay away from them and not try to touch or remove them," the MSEDCL said.

"During the rainy season, ensure that the switchboards or various electrical equipment in your house do not come into contact with moisture. If they are wet, do not switch on the electricity. Keep television dishes or antennas away from electric wires. Do not iron wet clothes. Ensure that no water reaches the electrical switchboards or any equipment. If your house or building has a tin roof or iron staircase, be extremely cautious and ensure there is no electric current leakage. Wet walls or tin houses can conduct electricity if the insulation on wires is damaged. Therefore, it is necessary to inspect and repair the wire insulation," it added.

"Most buildings have electric meters installed on the ground floor. During the rainy season, many buildings do not have proper drainage, causing water to accumulate on the ground floor. If the water level rises to the electric meter, the electricity supply should be cut off to avoid potential hazards. Contact MSEDCL immediately in such cases. Additionally, MSEDCL cuts off the electricity supply to transformers in flood-affected or heavily rain-affected areas as a precautionary measure to prevent potential hazards. Consumers should cooperate in such situations. For any electricity-related complaints, consumers can contact MSEDCL's toll-free numbers 1912, 1800-212-3435, or 1800-233-3435, which are available 24 hours. Complaints can also be registered through the mobile app or on the website www.mahadiscom.in," the MSEDCL further added.