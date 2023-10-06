 Peegate In Train Now: Drunk Man Urinates On Elderly Couple In Delhi-Bound Sampark Kranti Express, Gets Bail After Arrest
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPeegate In Train Now: Drunk Man Urinates On Elderly Couple In Delhi-Bound Sampark Kranti Express, Gets Bail After Arrest

Peegate In Train Now: Drunk Man Urinates On Elderly Couple In Delhi-Bound Sampark Kranti Express, Gets Bail After Arrest

The incident occurred on Wednesday (October 4) night when the Delhi-bound train was moving toward Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Junction.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 02:26 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Lucknow: In a deplorable incident that challenges the very notion of civility in society, an elderly couple had to endure shocking humiliation after a fellow passenger who was travelling along with them urinated on the elderly couple and their luggage. The accused youth is a 23-year-old man and was heavily drunk at the time of the incident, according to media reports. The incident took place in the Delhi-bound Sampark Kranti Express.

Read Also
Delhi Peegate 2: Man unzips and urinates at IGI airport departure gate; arrested
article-image

Incident took place on October 4 night

The incident occurred on Wednesday (October 4) night when the Delhi-bound train was moving toward Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Junction.

Elderly couple were shocked to witness something like this was happening

The couple who had to go through the horrifying experience were on their way to Delhi. The 60-year-old senior citizen is a retired orthopaedic from Benaras Hindu University and was travelling with his 57-year-old wife.

Accused identified and arrested

The accused has been identified as Ritesh and lives in southeast Delhi. He had reportedly boarded the train from Mahoba. After the incident, the TT in the coach called the cleaning staff and the accused man was handed over to the Railway Police.

He was produced in court. However, as the section on him were related to drinking, he was granted bail. The elderly couple was quoted by an English daily in a report in which they termed the incident that took place with them as "shocking."

Read Also
Another peegate incident: Drunk TTE from Bihar allegedly urinates on woman passenger in Akal Takht...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NHSRCL Erects First Steel Bridge For Mumbai- Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor

NHSRCL Erects First Steel Bridge For Mumbai- Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor

Now BJP Allies In UP Raise Demand For Caste Census In State

Now BJP Allies In UP Raise Demand For Caste Census In State

Sharad Pawar Meets Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi In Delhi To Discuss Plan Forward For INDIA...

Sharad Pawar Meets Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi In Delhi To Discuss Plan Forward For INDIA...

Video: Crowd Goes Berserk After Seeing Russian Dancer In UP's Jhansi; Police Lathi-Charge To Control...

Video: Crowd Goes Berserk After Seeing Russian Dancer In UP's Jhansi; Police Lathi-Charge To Control...

On Camera: Auto Rickshaw Drivers Beat Man With Sticks, Stones In Greater Noida; Police Order Probe...

On Camera: Auto Rickshaw Drivers Beat Man With Sticks, Stones In Greater Noida; Police Order Probe...