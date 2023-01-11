Delhi: Man arrested for urinating publically at IGI airport's departure gate; released on bail

Delhi: A shocking incident was reported in national capital where a man was urinating publically in front of departure gate 6 at IGI Airport T3 on Jan 8. He was allegedly scheduled to depart from Delhi on a flight to Dammam.
The man was identified as named Jauhar Ali Khan. According to the passengers around, Khan seemed to be inebriated, also abused other passengers.
He was arrested & later released on a bail bond, said Delhi Police.
This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.
