Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Mangalsutra, Vote Jihad And Maoist Economics Of Congress', 10 Things PM Modi Said At Dadar's Shivaji Park Rally (VIDEOS)

PM Narendra Modi with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis at Dadar's Shivaji Park Rally |

PM Narendra Modi, who was in Mumbai for his rally ahead of the polling for Lok Sabha elections in the city, attacked the Congress and the INDIA alliance in his speech at Dadar's Shivaji Park on Friday (May 17). The Prime Minister asked the people to vote for the BJP candidates in the city with all the BJP candidates present on the stage. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray were also present at the Shivaji Park rally.

1. "Lok Sabha election results this time will break all old records."

2. "Maoist economics of Congress and INDI alliance will jam wheels of Mumbai."

3. "Intentions of Congress are dangerous; it can go to any extent for its survival."

4. "Congress will do X-ray of your assets and wealth and will give it to 'Vote Jihad' people."

5. "In last 10 years, 1.25 lakh new start-ups set up in India."

6. "For 60 years, Congress claimed to eradicate poverty; in last 10 years, we lifted 25 crore people out of poverty."

7. "Day not far off when Mumbai will get India's first bullet train."



8. "Dream city Mumbai is going to play a huge role in our dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047."

9. "Those dreaming of reviving Article 370 in Kashmir should remember that no power in world can do so."

10. The "nakli" (artificial) Shiv Sena betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray.

Mumbai will vote on May 20 as all the six Lok Sabha constituencies in the city will go to the poll on Monday. The contest in Mumbai and Maharashtra is between the BJP led Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi.