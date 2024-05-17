VIDEO: Kanhaiya Kumar Slapped While Campaigning In Delhi

Kanhaiya Kumar attacked while campaigning | X

Kanhaiya Kumar, the Congress North East Delhi candidate, was slapped by a youth while campaigning on Friday (May 17). The video of the incident went viral.

Curiously, in a video that showed the attack on Kanhaiya, a person is heard saying that "Kanhaiya pitne waala hai" (Kanhaiya is going to be thrashed). Just after he says this, a youth in black T-shirt, with a garland in hands and on the pretext of placing it around Kanhaiya's neck, slaps Kanhaiya on the face.

Soon, the crowd present surrounds the man and he is thrashed by the people. There was also blood seen on the shirts of some people in the video. The extent of Kanhaiya's injury is not known as of now.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)