Wrestler Bhushan Lahamge Murder Case Solved - Here's All You Need To Know

Nashik Municipal Corporation Employee Killed In Altercation Stemming From Unintentional Shove | Representative Image

The Wadivarhe Police have successfully solved the murder case of wrestler Bhushan Lahamge, who was killed on May 10 in the Rajur Phata area on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway. Bhushan's cousin, Vaibhav Lahamge, has been arrested in connection with the crime.

According to the police, a case has been registered at the Wadivarhe Police Station under Sections 302, 109, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 3/25 of the Indian Weapons Act. During a thorough investigation, the police apprehended Vaibhav Lahamge and seized the car used in the crime from a parking lot in Trimbakeshwar. They also recovered the country-made pistol used in the murder, which was hidden near the Valdevi Dam.

Vaibhav confessed to having two accomplices in the crime, who are currently absconding. The police are actively searching for them.

Vaibhav has a criminal background, including being an accused in a robbery case in Wagle Estate, Thane, and is currently out on bail. The investigation revealed that the motive for the murder was a dispute over the division of ancestral land between Vaibhav and Bhushan. Additionally, Vaibhav's name has surfaced in the investigation of a 10 kg gold burglary case registered at Sarkarwada Police Station in Nashik city.

Read Also Pune Video: Man Rescued By Fire Brigade After Getting Stuck On Tree While Cutting Branches

The investigation was carried out under the supervision of Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police Vikram Deshman, Deputy Superintendent of Police Aditya Milkhelkar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Bapurao Dadas, and Wadivarhe Police Inspector Sarika Ahirrao. The investigating team included Sub-Inspector Sunil Birade, Raju Patil, Police Naik Pravin Kakad, Vikram Kakad, Sharad Dhatrak, Adeep Pawar, Dhongde, Mandwade, Yeshi, Gite, Tuplonde, and Borade.