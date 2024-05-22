 Pune Video: Man Rescued By Fire Brigade After Getting Stuck On Tree While Cutting Branches
Upon arriving at the scene, the firefighters observed a man trapped approximately 30-35 feet high in a tall tree, crying for help

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, May 22, 2024, 12:03 PM IST
Pune Video: Man Rescued By Fire Brigade After Getting Stuck On Tree While Cutting Branches | Sourced

The fire brigade on Wednesday morning swiftly rescued a man who got stuck on a tree while cutting its branches in Pune's Wanwadi area.

According to the information received, the fire brigade was informed about the incident at 9:30am. Immediately, a fire engine, a rescue van, and a Bronto vehicle with a tall ladder were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arriving at the scene, the firefighters observed a man trapped approximately 30-35 feet high in a tall tree, crying for help. They immediately set up a ladder. The man, identified as Rama Pawar (28, resident of Wanwadi), was found to be extremely frightened. The firefighters reassured him by saying, “We are here, don’t worry.” They used a tree pruner to clear the surrounding branches and, with the help of ropes, safely brought him down in about 15 minutes.

Pawar and the locals expressed their gratitude to the firefighters. As Pawar was slightly injured in the incident and was in a state of panic, he was rushed to a nearby hospital in an ambulance.

Pawar was a contractual labourer hired by the Oxford Villa Society in Wanwadi to prune the tree.

