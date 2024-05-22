Pune Porsche Crash Case: NCP (SP) MLA Prajakt Tanpure's Wife Recalls Son's Harassment In School At Hands Of Minor Accused | Sourced

The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MLA Prajakt Tanpure's wife, Sonali, on Wednesday took to X (formerly Twitter) and recalled the days when her son was studying in the same school as the 17-year-old boy who killed two persons with his speeding Porsche on May 20.

Sonali Tanpure said her son was in the same class as the minor accused. "At that time, my son suffered a lot at the hands of some of his (the builder's son) friends. I had even complained about it to their parents but did not get a proper response," she wrote.

कल्याणीनगर येथील कार ॲक्सीडेंट नंतर पुन्हा एकदा त्या गोष्टी आठवल्या...



संबंधित घटनेतील मुलगा हा माझ्या मुलासोबत एकाच वर्गात शिकत होता. त्यावेळी त्यापैकी काही मुलांकडून माझ्या मुलाला खूप त्रास झाला होता. या मुलांची तक्रार मी त्यांच्या पालकांकडे केली होती. — Sonali Tanpure (@TanpureSonali) May 21, 2024

Finally, left with no options, they decided to change the school of their son to avoid his torture at the hands of the other brats. "The scars of those traumatic incidents are still there in his (son's) mind. If the parents had noticed the bad tendencies of their child in time, then such a terrible crime would not have happened," she added and demanded justice for the families of the two victims.

Prajakt Tanpure also took to the microblogging site and said the incident had cut short the lives of the two youngsters who hailed from "a small town and had big dreams."

अन्यथा चालकाला आरोपी करून मुलाची, बापाची तसेच अन्य यंत्रणांची सहज सुटका झाली असती. हे नेक्सस मोडून काढायला योगदान देणाऱ्यांचे देखील आभार मानले पाहिजे. — Prajakt Prasadrao Tanpure (@prajaktdada) May 21, 2024

In all this, Tanpure pointed out how not only the boy and his parents, but the entire system, including the home department, government, and police, are equally responsible for the tragedy.

"The authorities are committing the sin of destabilising the social order by supporting the influential people. It was only because of the alert people present there and the pressure built by the citizens and the media that is leading to some effective action now," he wrote, adding, "Otherwise, the boy and his father would have been easily acquitted by making their driver the accused."