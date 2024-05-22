 Pune Tragedy: 6 Missing After Boat Capsizes In Ujani Dam Waters, Rescue Operations Underway; Visuals Surface
The incident happened on Tuesday evening.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, May 22, 2024, 09:01 AM IST
Pune: In a tragic incident, six people went missing after a boat capsized in Ujani dam waters near Kalashi village of Pune district around 140 km from the city, police said.

Statement Of The Pune Rural Police On The Incident

The incident happened on Tuesday evening. According to Pune Rural Police, a rescue operation is underway.

"Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local administration and police are deployed for search and rescue operations," they said.

Further details are awaited.

