Will Pune Have Water Cuts? Khadakwasla Cluster Water Level At Just 45.90

Amid rising concerns of potential water shortages, the quartet of dams supplying water to Pune is currently at only 45.90 percent of their storage capacity, equivalent to 13.38 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic feet). This indicates a significant decrease from last year's storage level of 54.17 percent, holding 15.80 TMC.

Water cuts

The situation underscores the looming uncertainty surrounding water availability in Pune in the coming months. However, during a recent meeting of Pune Municipal Corporation officials, District Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar advised against implementing water cuts for Pune city.

Instead, he urged the administration to prioritize addressing water supply complaints from residents in areas experiencing low-pressure supply.

Official records reveal that the cumulative water storage of the Khadakwasla reservoir stands at 54.39 percent, accounting for 1.07 TMC of water as of March 23. Panshet reservoir is at 48.10 percent, holding 5.12 TMC, while Temghar stands at 9.11 percent with 0.34 TMC. Additionally, the Warasgaon dam stands at 53.40 percent capacity, holding 6.85 TMC.

Drought-like situation in Maharashtra but rulers busy visiting Delhi: Supriya Sule

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Tuesday said a drought-like situation prevails in Maharashtra but those in power are busy making trips, a veiled reference to the recent visit of Mahayuti leaders to Delhi apparently over a seat-sharing deal for Lok Sabha elections.

"Those in power should stop their frequent trips (to Delhi) and concentrate on the issues faced by the common people who voted them to power. You should do something for drought management in the state," the Baramati MP told reporters.

Asked about the speculation that the ruling Mahayuti is mulling to replace its candidate in Baramati, Sule said she was not aware of such development.

The Mahayuti alliance has not yet declared its candidate for the Baramati seat amid buzz that Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar will be pitted against Sule.

"I am concerned about the drought-like situation in Maharashtra and also in Baramati, the need for fodder camps, and the demand for water tankers. All these issues are prevalent across the state," Sule said.

She said the drought-like situation is the most important challenge in the state.

Sule, daughter of veteran politician Sharad Pawar, also expressed her concerns over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren, the former chief minister of Jharkhand, by the Enforcement Directorate.

Maha Vikas Aghadi will contest all 48 seats in Maharashtra and I will campaign for the candidates across the state, Sule added.

