Pune Braces For Water Crisis? Depleting Groundwater Levels And Low Dam Water Levels Raise Concerns | Representational Pic

Following Bengaluru, Pune is now facing the threat of water scarcity as groundwater levels dwindle along with reservoir levels in the district.

Despite initiatives like rainwater harvesting and calls for water conservation, residents are struggling to meet their daily water needs with the onset of summer.

Its attributed to excessive groundwater extraction practices post-monsoon, which deplete water storage and lead to declining groundwater levels.

Nirmala Thormote, Vice-President of the Sinhgad College Parisar Sajag Nagrik Manch Kruti Samiti in Ambegaon Budruk, told TOI that their society's four borewells, which previously filled approximately two tankers daily, now barely manage to fill one. Water tanker operators in the area are also encountering challenges in securing an adequate water supply from borewells.

Water levels in Khadakwasla cluster

As concerns over potential water shortages loom, the quartet of dams catering to Pune's water supply currently holds only 45.90 percent of their storage capacity, equivalent to 13.38 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic feet). This marks a significant decrease from last year's storage level of 54.17 percent, holding 15.80 TMC.

The situation highlights the impending uncertainty regarding water availability in Pune in the upcoming months. However, during a recent meeting of Pune Municipal Corporation officials, District Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar advised against implementing water cuts for Pune city.

Instead, he urged the administration to prioritize addressing water supply complaints from residents in areas experiencing low-pressure supply.

Official records indicate that the cumulative water storage of the Khadakwasla reservoir is at 54.39 percent, accounting for 1.07 TMC of water as of March 23. Panshet reservoir is at 48.10 percent, holding 5.12 TMC, while Temghar stands at 9.11 percent with 0.34 TMC. Additionally, the Warasgaon dam stands at 53.40 percent capacity, holding 6.85 TMC.