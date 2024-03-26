Pune: Punekars Fume Over Bikers Riding On Footpaths To Beat Traffic - PHOTOS INSIDE

Pune Residents, Activists Raise Concerns Over Bikers Riding On Footpaths To Beat Traffic - PHOTOS INSIDE | Ankit Shukla

Riding bikes on footpaths in Pune remains a persistent issue, especially during traffic congestion. Concerned residents and activists are increasingly calling upon authorities to take decisive action against these reckless bikers, whose actions pose a significant risk to pedestrians using the footpaths.

Pranjali Deshpande, a sustainable mobility professional, said, "Footpaths occupied by parked vehicles or motor vehicles riding on footpaths have become a regular scenario in all parts of the city. The traffic police are only concerned about easing traffic movement and are least bothered about violations by two-wheeler users riding on footpaths. This is highly unsafe for pedestrians. Walking is a fundamental right. I urge Pune Traffic Police to initiate issuing challans to such motor vehicle users. Towing of vehicles parked on footpaths needs to be prioritised. This problem is becoming severe, especially on streets in the Deccan, Model Colony, and Pune Station area."

Harshad Abhyankar, director of the Save Pune Traffic movement, expressed concern, "Enforcement by traffic police is severely lacking. When questioned, they merely quote how many challans they have issued. They focus on one random issue for some time and another for some more. Instead, they need to have a plan to improve traffic discipline and work according to that plan. Their plan should prioritise safeguarding the interests of pedestrians, bus passengers, and cyclists. We understand that they may be short-staffed, but that is also the very reason they must have a plan."

Prashant Inamdar, convenor of Pedestrians First, highlighted the challenges faced by pedestrians, stating, "There are several issues that pedestrians face while walking on footpaths such as encroachments, hoardings, vehicle parking, uneven surface, broken paver blocks, etc. To add to their woes, it is seen that two-wheeler riders very casually drive on footpaths, seriously endangering the lives of pedestrians. This is done to bypass the long tail at traffic signals or to avoid detours on roads with dividers. In fact, at several places, footpaths have virtually become two-wheeler lanes. There are two reasons why this is happening. First - easy accessibility to footpaths for two-wheelers and second - no action by traffic police against this blatant violation of traffic rules."

Tanzeel Allapur from the Pune-based NGO Parisar said, "Over time, our notion of development has become synonymous with the construction of large, wide roads and flyovers. In a city like Pune, only 53% of roads have footpaths, many of which are discontinuous or inadequate for pedestrians. This lack of attention and investment in maintaining and establishing pedestrian-friendly infrastructure has emboldened private vehicle owners to disregard pedestrian safety, leading to instances of endangerment without repercussions. Moreover, the administration's neglect in building proper pedestrian infrastructure has reinforced the perception among pedestrians that they have secondary rights to the streets. Decision-makers play a pivotal role in redefining this skewed perception of development and disregard for pedestrians, and they must invest in improving the quality of infrastructure for non-motorised mobility."

Meanwhile, Rohidas Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, assured, "We are identifying the rule violators, especially bikers who ride on footpaths or cross during signals through CCTV footage, and accordingly, we are putting fines on them. Traffic police have been strictly instructed to take action against such violators during peak hours."

What are possible solutions to this problem?

1. Installation of bollards: Install bollards across footpaths at all points where ramps are provided for access to roadside properties. These bollards should be of strong, sturdy design and construction to prevent wilful damage by two-wheeler riders.

2. Proper spacing of bollards: Ensure that the clear distance between consecutive bollards is sufficient to block entry for any two-wheeler. This spacing should be strictly maintained for all footpath bollards in the city.

3. Installation of metal railings: Install metal railings at the edge of every footpath for a distance of at least 50 metres (or more as per local conditions) at every signalised road junction. This will prevent sideways entry of two-wheelers onto the footpath.

4. CCTV surveillance: Install CCTV cameras on footpaths, especially in areas where such violations are rampant. These cameras can capture images of two-wheelers being driven on footpaths, providing evidence for enforcement actions.

5. Stringent enforcement: Consider footpath driving as a serious violation of traffic rules and road safety regulations. Traffic police should take stringent deterrent action against violators, preferably on the spot or based on CCTV footage.