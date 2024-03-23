Pune: PMC Releases Dos & Don'ts For Upcoming Lok Sabha Polls

Pune: PMC Lists Dos & Don'ts Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls | File Photo

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases, commencing from April 19 until June 1, as announced by the Election Commission last week. Following the announcement of election dates, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into immediate effect. Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has outlined several dos and don'ts ahead of the polls through its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Adhering to rules ensures fairness and order in society.



Dos:

1. Ongoing programmes announced before the election announcement can proceed

2. Relief efforts for areas affected by natural disasters are permissible

Don'ts:

1. Publicly funded advertisements promoting party/government achievements are prohibited

2. Ministers are barred from entering polling stations or counting centres unless they are candidates or voters

"Adhering to rules ensures fairness and order in society. It's vital to critique political parties and candidates based on their policies, programmes, and past records while safeguarding every individual's right," stated the PMC in the caption.

Pune is scheduled to vote on May 13.