Pune Lok Sabha Poll: Man Travels From Singapore to Vote, Finds Name Missing From Voting List

Pune was among the 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra which voted on Monday. The voting concluded in peaceful manner, however, the polls were marred by allegations of bogus voting, missing names and money distribution.

In one of the cases of missing names, a man who had come form Singapore to vote could not vote because his name was missing from the list. Speaking to the Pune Mirror, Shriyash Kulkarni, a Pune voter residing in Singapore, said that he could not vote as his name was missing from the voter's list. He also said that his voting slip was not delivered to him.

He was not the only person to see his name missing form the list. Additionally, activist Vishambhar Chaudhary on Monday claimed that his name was missing in voter list this year. Like every poll, he reached the polling station in Shivajinagar Pune for voting in the Pune Lok Sabha Polls, however, he could not vote as his name was missing form the list.

Ex Air Force Chief's wife's name missing from list

Former Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Pradeep Vasant Naik on Monday expressed surprise over the name of his wife Madhubala having been deleted from the voters list.

ACM Naik, 75, along with his wife and son Vineet, 43, went to vote at polling booth 26 at Sampling School Baner Road in Pune on Monday morning as soon as voting began.