Pune: Allegations of Bogus Voting and Missing Names Mar Pune Lok Sabha Polls

In a major twist in Pune Lok Sabha Polls, dummy voting allegations have emerged in the city. In a big names, it has been claimed that the fake voting has been done under the name of Congress' city chief Arvind Shinde.

"I went to Saint Meera school for voting, but my name was already ticked off on the list, and I was told that voting was already done in my name. Someone had signed next to my name. I have challenged it and submitted my tender vote. I have also lodged a complaint online," he said.

Along with Shinde, two more voters in Kothrud have claimed that they did not get to vote even after having all the required documents because someone else voted in their names.

Additionally, activist Vishambhar Chaudhary on Monday claimed that his name was missing in voter list this year. Like every poll, he reached the polling station in Shivajinagar Pune for voting in the Pune Lok Sabha Polls, however, he could not vote as his name was missing form the list.

He claimed that he has been voting Lal Bahadur Shashtri School in Shivajinagar for the past 15 years. He said that he has been voting on the same card since last 15 years and he is not aware why the name is missing.

Speaking with The Free Press Journal, he said, "I will mail a letter to the Election Commission and Collector to identify total missing names and make sure they vote before declaration of results and declare the result after that."

Baramati EVM issue

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) on Monday alleged wrongdoing after CCTV cameras got turned off for 45 minutes at a godown where the EVMs from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency were stored in Maharashtra's Pune district.