Maharashtra: 11-Year-Old Injured In Leopard Attack Dies At Nashik Hospital

Pravin Sarukte, an 11-year-old boy severely injured in a leopard attack on May 9 in Umberkon, Igatpuri taluka, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. His battle for life tragically ended at Sahyadri Hospital in Nashik, where he was undergoing treatment.

Despite concerted efforts by 130 forest department officers and employees over the past three days, the leopard responsible for the attack remains at large. Extensive search operations, including combing the area, utilising sniffer dogs, and employing drone cameras, have thus far yielded no success in locating the leopard.

Forest Range Officer Ketan Biraris has issued an appeal to the villagers, urging them to refrain from confronting the leopard with stones or sticks, as the animal may be hungry and agitated. He emphasised the importance of cooperation with the forest department in ensuring the safe capture of the leopard.

Six forest department employees and six villagers were also injured in this attack. Meanwhile, to capture the leopard, the forest department has deployed four cages at strategic locations in the area.