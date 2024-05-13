Jalgaon Lok Sabha Polls: Transgender Community Demands Rights and Reservations |

In the Jalgaon Lok Sabha constituency, the transgender community is making waves with their demand for rights and reservations.

This marginalised group has long been advocating for recognition and representation in various spheres of society. Despite progress in some areas, they continue to face discrimination and exclusion.

The transgender community in the Jalgaon Lok Sabha constituency is asserting its rights and demanding representation through reservations in government and public sectors. With their voices growing louder, they are making it clear that they support candidates who pledge to address their concerns.

For years, transgender individuals have faced societal stigma and discrimination, often struggling to access basic rights such as education, healthcare, and employment. Despite legal recognition in recent years, their integration into mainstream society remains a challenge.

Community demands inclusion in decision-making processes

In response to these challenges, the transgender community in Jalgaon has mobilised, advocating for their rights and pushing for reservations to ensure their inclusion in decision-making processes. They argue that without proper representation, their needs and concerns will continue to be overlooked.

Speaking on behalf of the community, activist leaders have emphasised the importance of political engagement, urging candidates to prioritise transgender rights and commit to implementing policies that promote inclusion and equality. They have warned that failure to address their demands will result in electoral consequences.

One of the transgender Chand Tadvi said that they want the people of their community to be added to the government schemes.

"We want reservations in government jobs. The people of our community should be involved in the government schemes. None of the candidates approached us for votes or has promised to fulfil our demands. The one who will accept us will be accepted by us," Tadvi said.

Another transgender Rakhi Suryavanshi said that she voted for the first time and wants reservation in the job sector.

"We are first-time voters. The transgender community have reservations in Karnataka and we want the same in Maharashtra too. This time 300-350 transgenders are going to vote. We want reservations for our people against the votes," Rakhi said.

Jalgaon voted in the fourth phase, polling will take place across 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4.