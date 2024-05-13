Nashik: Main Accused Apprehended in ICICI Gold Robbery

Mumbai Crime: Malad Police Nab Duo For Threatening Businessman Of Bomb Blast In Office To Extort ₹7 Lakh | Pixabay/ Representative Image

The Local Crime Branch Division One has made significant progress in the case of the jewellery theft from ICICI Home Finance Bank at Gangapur Road, Nashik. Police have apprehended the main suspect, Vaibhav Lahamge, who is a hardened criminal. The police have also found his connection with the Wrestler Bhushan Lahmge’s murder. Both of them are from the same village and are relatives, revealed investigation.

Tukaram Devaram Govardhane, a 35-year-old cleaner at the bank and currently residing in Sanjegaon, Igatpuri, has been arrested for his involvement in the crime. It is alleged that Govardhan provided critical information about the bank, including window and vault locations, CCTV details, and other pertinent data, to Lahamge, a friend from his village. Govardhane was under prior arrest.

Jewellery worth over four crores

During interrogation, Govardhane provided inconsistent information, raising suspicions among investigators. Subsequent investigation revealed his complicity in the robbery, facilitating Lahamge's criminal activities.

Lahamge, along with accomplices Satish Kailas Chaudhary and Ratan Jadhav, executed the theft, stealing jewellery worth over four crores from the bank. Police have recovered stolen gold worth ₹39 lakhs from Rekha Kailas Chaudhary, mother of suspect Satish Chaudhary.

The investigation team, led by Senior Inspector Madhukar Kad, diligently examined CCTV footage and interrogated bank employees, leading to the breakthrough in the case. Further revelations indicate that Lahamge was also involved in the murder of Wrestler Bhushan Lahamge of Sanjegaon, a case previously under investigation.

The motive behind Bhushan's murder appears to be a financial dispute over land. The police are conducting a thorough investigation into Lahamge's criminal activities, aiming to bring all perpetrators to justice.