PHOTOS: Pune Markets Brimming With Holi Colours, Water Guns

By: Aakash Singh | March 22, 2024

Pune's markets are brimming with the vibrant spirit of Holi, adorning themselves in festive hues

Anand Chaini

Everywhere one looks, there was an abundance of Holi colours, water guns, balloons and dhols

Anand Chaini

From the youngest to the oldest, excitement has filled the air as anticipation for the festival builds

Anand Chaini

With Holi falling on a Monday this year, a long weekend beckons, promising extended joy and celebration

Anand Chaini

Families are seen gathering to stock up on colourful powders and water weapons, readying themselves for the playful battles ahead

Anand Chaini

Street vendors are bustling with activity, offering an array of Holi essentials to eager customers

Anand Chaini

The atmosphere is electric, with laughter and cheerful banter echoing through the bustling market streets

Anand Chaini

As the countdown to Holi has begun, Pune has embraced the festive fervour, eagerly awaiting the joyous revelry to come

Anand Chaini

