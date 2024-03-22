PHOTOS: Pune Markets Brimming With Holi Colours, Water Guns

By: Aakash Singh | March 22, 2024
Pune's markets are brimming with the vibrant spirit of Holi, adorning themselves in festive hues
Anand Chaini
Everywhere one looks, there was an abundance of Holi colours, water guns, balloons and dhols
Anand Chaini
From the youngest to the oldest, excitement has filled the air as anticipation for the festival builds
Anand Chaini
With Holi falling on a Monday this year, a long weekend beckons, promising extended joy and celebration
Anand Chaini
Families are seen gathering to stock up on colourful powders and water weapons, readying themselves for the playful battles ahead
Anand Chaini
Street vendors are bustling with activity, offering an array of Holi essentials to eager customers
Anand Chaini
The atmosphere is electric, with laughter and cheerful banter echoing through the bustling market streets
Anand Chaini
As the countdown to Holi has begun, Pune has embraced the festive fervour, eagerly awaiting the joyous revelry to come
Anand Chaini
Thanks For Reading!