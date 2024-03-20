Pune's Vintage Car Rally: 10 Spectacular Photos Of Classic Automobiles

By: Aakash Singh | March 20, 2024
The Military Hospital in Pune's Khadki commenced its 75th-anniversary celebrations with a Vintage Car Rally, marking a significant milestone in its service to humanity
The event was inaugurated by Lt Gen Narendra Kotwal, Commandant of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), adding prestige and enthusiasm to the occasion
Car enthusiasts from across the nation showcased their meticulously preserved vintage vehicles, contributing to the rally's charm and diversity
The rally featured a stunning display of classic automobiles, highlighting the timeless beauty and historical significance of vintage cars
Participants and spectators alike were treated to a visual feast as the vintage cars paraded through the streets of Pune, evoking nostalgia and admiration
Vintage car owners and collectors shared their passion for classic automobiles, fostering a sense of camaraderie and appreciation among attendees
The event provided a platform for enthusiasts to celebrate their shared love for vintage cars while showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Pune and its surrounding regions
Spectators marveled at the craftsmanship and elegance of the vintage cars on display, gaining insight into the evolution of automotive engineering over the decades
As the Vintage Car Rally unfolded, it not only celebrated the past achievements of the Military Hospital but also inspired hope and excitement for the future of healthcare and community service
