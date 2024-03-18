12 Vibrant Photos Capture Pune Welcoming Summer Season: From Ice Cream Treats To Sugarcane Juice Delights

By: Aakash Singh | March 18, 2024
The summer season is here, and Punekars are flocking to their favourite spot for a refreshing treat of Sujata Mastani
Anand Chaini
Two teenagers were spotted enjoying themselves while indulging in this beloved local delight
Anand Chaini
Sugarcane juice is also a beloved summer beverage, enjoyed by many for its refreshing taste and cooling properties
Anand Chaini
Its affordability makes it accessible to people from all walks of life
Anand Chaini
During the summer months, a wide variety of fruit juices, including watermelon, apple, mango, and more, are readily available to quench thirst and provide a refreshing boost of vitamins and nutrients
Anand Chaini
During the scorching afternoons, kulfi sellers can be found at every corner, their carts laden with this beloved frozen treat
Anand Chaini
Loved by people of all ages, from children to the elderly, kulfi offers a delightful respite from the summer heat
Anand Chaini
People can be seen wearing caps and carrying umbrellas to shield themselves from the scorching heat
Anand Chaini
Experts recommend that citizens apply sunscreen before heading outdoors
Anand Chaini
During the summer months, earthen pots witness high demand
Anand Chaini
Many people prefer to drink water from them instead of refrigerators
Anand Chaini
