12 Vibrant Photos Capture Pune Welcoming Summer Season: From Ice Cream Treats To Sugarcane Juice Delights

By: Aakash Singh | March 18, 2024

The summer season is here, and Punekars are flocking to their favourite spot for a refreshing treat of Sujata Mastani

Anand Chaini

Two teenagers were spotted enjoying themselves while indulging in this beloved local delight

Anand Chaini

Sugarcane juice is also a beloved summer beverage, enjoyed by many for its refreshing taste and cooling properties

Anand Chaini

Its affordability makes it accessible to people from all walks of life

Anand Chaini

During the summer months, a wide variety of fruit juices, including watermelon, apple, mango, and more, are readily available to quench thirst and provide a refreshing boost of vitamins and nutrients

Anand Chaini

During the scorching afternoons, kulfi sellers can be found at every corner, their carts laden with this beloved frozen treat

Anand Chaini

Loved by people of all ages, from children to the elderly, kulfi offers a delightful respite from the summer heat

Anand Chaini

People can be seen wearing caps and carrying umbrellas to shield themselves from the scorching heat

Anand Chaini

Experts recommend that citizens apply sunscreen before heading outdoors

Anand Chaini

During the summer months, earthen pots witness high demand

Anand Chaini

Many people prefer to drink water from them instead of refrigerators

Anand Chaini

