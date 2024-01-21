Will Government Hospitals In Pune Remain Open On Monday During Pran Pratishtha Ceremony? Here's What We Know So far | Facebook

Government hospitals in Pune, including Sassoon General Hospital and Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) hospital, have clarified that all clinical services will remain open on Monday (January 22) to provide seamless and uninterrupted patient care services.

It should be noted that the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led state government on Friday declared a public holiday on January 22, on the occasion of the 'Pran Pratishtha’ or the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. So the question of government hospitals being open was looming in the minds of people. The consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple will take place on Monday.

Read Also Pune: Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Lauds CYDA At Silver Jubilee Celebration

AIIMS reverses its order

This clarification comes as the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi reversed its order to shut OPD services until 2:30 pm on the occasion of the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

In continuation with circular dated January 20 of this office, the outpatient department shall remain open to attend to patients with appointment in order to prevent any inconvenience to them and to facilitate patient care," the new office memorandum said.

All critical clinical care services shall remain operational, it said.

An official memorandum by AIIMS, Delhi had earlier noted that the Government has declared half-day holiday on January 22 in view of the Ram temple consecration ceremony.

However, it had said that critical and emergency services will be functional.