 Pune: Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Lauds CYDA At Silver Jubilee Celebration
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Lauds CYDA At Silver Jubilee Celebration

Pune: Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Lauds CYDA At Silver Jubilee Celebration

Various events, including Water Health and Sanitation, Youth and Education, and YES Summit (Youth Entrepreneur Summit), were held during the Silver Jubilee celebration.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 21, 2024, 06:44 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Lauds CYDA At Silver Jubilee Celebration | File photo

Government and non-governmental organisations should function akin to social organisations, reaching the grassroots, expressed Skill Development and Industries Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha at the closing ceremony of the four-day festival commemorating the 25th anniversary of the the Centre for Youth Development and Activities (CYDA).

Various events, including Water Health and Sanitation, Youth and Education, and YES Summit (Youth Entrepreneur Summit), were held during the Silver Jubilee celebration.

Lodha highlighted the favourable environment for startups and praised CYDA for positively impacting the lives of youth and women through guidance and support.

Educationist Ujjwal Anu Choudhary emphasised the importance of an entrepreneurial mindset for self-reliance, stating that providing industry opportunities and support can foster new entrepreneurs.

The CYDA, under the leadership of founder Mathew Mattam, serves as a platform for talented entrepreneurs to implement innovative business plans.

Read Also
Pune: Silver Jubilee Week Of CYDA Celebrated With Enthusiasm
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: AAP Proposes Traffic Solutions In Meeting With DCP Shashikant Borate

Pune: AAP Proposes Traffic Solutions In Meeting With DCP Shashikant Borate

Will Government Hospitals In Pune Remain Open On Monday During Pran Pratishtha Ceremony? Here's What...

Will Government Hospitals In Pune Remain Open On Monday During Pran Pratishtha Ceremony? Here's What...

Pune: Thai Massage Center Raided In Narhe, Social Security Cell Busts Sex Racket

Pune: Thai Massage Center Raided In Narhe, Social Security Cell Busts Sex Racket

Pune: Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Trust Hosts Religious Programs To Mark Pran Pratishtha...

Pune: Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Trust Hosts Religious Programs To Mark Pran Pratishtha...

Pune: Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Lauds CYDA At Silver Jubilee Celebration

Pune: Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Lauds CYDA At Silver Jubilee Celebration