Pune: Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Lauds CYDA At Silver Jubilee Celebration

Government and non-governmental organisations should function akin to social organisations, reaching the grassroots, expressed Skill Development and Industries Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha at the closing ceremony of the four-day festival commemorating the 25th anniversary of the the Centre for Youth Development and Activities (CYDA).

Various events, including Water Health and Sanitation, Youth and Education, and YES Summit (Youth Entrepreneur Summit), were held during the Silver Jubilee celebration.

Lodha highlighted the favourable environment for startups and praised CYDA for positively impacting the lives of youth and women through guidance and support.

Educationist Ujjwal Anu Choudhary emphasised the importance of an entrepreneurial mindset for self-reliance, stating that providing industry opportunities and support can foster new entrepreneurs.

The CYDA, under the leadership of founder Mathew Mattam, serves as a platform for talented entrepreneurs to implement innovative business plans.